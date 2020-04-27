All76ers
Top Stories
News

NBA Changes Plans to Open Practice Facilities After Receiving Pushback

Justin Grasso

"Everybody just wants to play," said Oklahoma City Thunder guard and NBAPA President Chris Paul last week. As the NBA's suspension will officially reach the two-month mark soon, the league still doesn't have a return in sight. Lately, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver made it clear that he won't have any idea as to when the league can begin working on a comeback until May 1st at the earliest.

Over the weekend, however, some positive news came about when the NBA was reportedly planning to allow certain teams to open up their practice facilities so players could partake in individualized workouts. 

Not every team would've had the opportunity to open up right away, but franchises that are located in states where the stay-at-home orders aren't so strict would have permission from the NBA to allow players to work out finally.

Initially, the league was going to allow teams to open facilities by May 1st, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. But it seems there has been some pushback from teams around the NBA, and now the rules have seemingly changed. 

As of Monday, the NBA has received "significant pushback," according to Wojnarowski. "Competitive balance hasn't been [the] issue," Wojnarowski reported. "Player [and] staff safety has [been the issue]. Teams are still awaiting a more detailed NBA plan today."

In addition to several anonymous franchises resisting the idea of opening facilities by May 1st, the Atlanta Hawks, a team that would be eligible to do so in their city, have made it clear they will not open their practice facility by May 1st. After hearing that, it appears the NBA is changing its stance and extending the practice ban for another week.

Now, NBA practice facilities will be shut down until May 8th at the earliest, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. By then, the same rules will apply. Players will have to work out alone, and only four players are allowed in the facility at once.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Philadelphia 76ers Should Consider Bringing Allen Iverson Era Jerseys Back

A graphic designer recently offered a look into what today's Philadelphia 76ers would like like if they could wear the Allen Iverson era uniforms.

Justin Grasso

76ers' Furkan Korkmaz Praised Joel Embiid For His Leadership

Philadelphia 76ers veteran reserve Furkan Korkmaz recently credited his All-Star teammate, Joel Embiid, for his on and off-court leadership.

Justin Grasso

Chicago Bulls Hiring Philadelphia 76ers' Marc Eversley as General Manager

Justin Grasso

76ers: Michael Rubin Celebrates 'All In' Challenge Reaching $20 Million

76ers Co-Partner Michael Rubin took to Twitter to celebrate his 'All In' Challenge reaching $20 million raised for food insecurity in America.

Justin Grasso

NBA Practice Facilities Opening Doesn't Guarantee a Comeback

The NBA will allow certain teams to open practice facilities on May 1st. That doesn't mean a return is guaranteed, however.

Justin Grasso

NBA Teams Can Open Practice Facilities Soon, but 76ers Likely Won't

The NBA plans to allow certain teams open up practice facilities in states where stay-at-home orders aren't as strict. Unfortunate for the 76ers, they are in New Jersey.

Justin Grasso

Is Zhaire Smith in Philadelphia 76ers' Future Plans?

Second-year guard Zhaire Smith has yet to make an impact for the Philadelphia 76ers. Is he no longer in the team's plans after this season?

Justin Grasso

Michael Jordan's 'Last Dance' Sparks Kobe Bryant Documentary Talks

The documentary of Michael Jordan titled 'The Last Dance,' has recently sparked a discussion about a potential Kobe Bryant documentary in the future.

Justin Grasso

NBA 2K20: Philadelphia 76ers Get Past Round One in Playoff Simulation

Recently, NBA 2K20 ran a simulation on the NBA Playoffs and the Philadelphia 76ers made it past their first round opponent.

Justin Grasso

Best of SI: Jerry Jones Conducted Cowboys' 2020 NFL Draft From a Yacht

In Friday’s Hot Clicks: Jerry Jones’s lavish draft headquarters, whereother NFL folks spent the draft and more

SI Wire