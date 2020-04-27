NBA Changes Plans to Open Practice Facilities After Receiving Pushback

"Everybody just wants to play," said Oklahoma City Thunder guard and NBAPA President Chris Paul last week. As the NBA's suspension will officially reach the two-month mark soon, the league still doesn't have a return in sight. Lately, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver made it clear that he won't have any idea as to when the league can begin working on a comeback until May 1st at the earliest.

Over the weekend, however, some positive news came about when the NBA was reportedly planning to allow certain teams to open up their practice facilities so players could partake in individualized workouts.

Not every team would've had the opportunity to open up right away, but franchises that are located in states where the stay-at-home orders aren't so strict would have permission from the NBA to allow players to work out finally.

Initially, the league was going to allow teams to open facilities by May 1st, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. But it seems there has been some pushback from teams around the NBA, and now the rules have seemingly changed.

As of Monday, the NBA has received "significant pushback," according to Wojnarowski. "Competitive balance hasn't been [the] issue," Wojnarowski reported. "Player [and] staff safety has [been the issue]. Teams are still awaiting a more detailed NBA plan today."

In addition to several anonymous franchises resisting the idea of opening facilities by May 1st, the Atlanta Hawks, a team that would be eligible to do so in their city, have made it clear they will not open their practice facility by May 1st. After hearing that, it appears the NBA is changing its stance and extending the practice ban for another week.

Now, NBA practice facilities will be shut down until May 8th at the earliest, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. By then, the same rules will apply. Players will have to work out alone, and only four players are allowed in the facility at once.

