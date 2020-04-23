All76ers
Thunder's Chris Paul Stresses NBA's Uncertainty on Potential Return

Justin Grasso

Will the NBA make a comeback to conclude the 2019-2020 season? That's been the most important question since the league was suspended back on March 11th. Here we are, about a week out from May, and there's still no return in sight for the NBA.

Throughout the entire hiatus so far, there's been a roller coaster of rumors surrounding the potential return of basketball. A few weeks ago, a report indicated that the CBA's struggles to get back in action left NBA decision-makers with a lot of pessimism. At that point, there were rumors the league was 'angling' towards calling off the return.

Then, less than a week later, optimism was growing. NBA executives and trainers were rumored to be working on a 25-day return plan if and when the season is cleared for a comeback. While NBA Commissioner Adam Silver won't confirm any rumors of a possible return or cancellation until May 1st, is there something we don't know? Or is Silver being utterly transparent with everybody?

If you ask Oklahoma City Thunder guard and NBAPA President Chris Paul, he will tell you the latter. "I'm telling you, I don't know," Paul told ESPN's Royce Young this week in regards to the return or cancellation of the season. 

"It's one of the craziest situations, because usually if something new is trying to be introduced to the league or there's going to be something new to the All-Star game, or All-Star weekend, it's all about just finding out who knows, right? Like, how can you get to Adam [Silver] and find out? But no matter who you get to right now, no one knows. It's the uncertainty. "

Paul mentioned that players had constantly been contacting him, trying to find out if they will get to finish the season or not. Unfortunately for those inquiring, the NBAPA President is just as uncertain as everybody else involved. 

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

