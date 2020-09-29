SI.com
NBA Draft: Stanford's Tyrell Terry Interviewed With 76ers

Justin Grasso

The Philadelphia 76ers are taking on a busy offseason. As the team looks to make some tweaks within the front office and find a new head coach, they are also focused on the 2020 NBA Draft, which is set to take place on November 18.

Now that the Sixers' 2020 playoff run is over, the team can focus on looking towards the future as they get to know some prospects ahead of the 2020 NBA Draft. Lately, the Sixers have been linked to multiple prospects that they could select with their No. 21 overall pick from the Oklahoma City Thunder.

One of those key players, Stanford standout Tyrell Terry, confirmed on Tuesday that he's been in contact with Philly already. According to NBC Sports Philadelphia's Noah Levick, Terry revealed on a Zoom call on Tuesday that he interviewed with the Sixers this offseason while mentioning he's had "great communication" with the organization so far throughout his pre-draft process. 

Terry, who wrapped up his first season in the NCAA this past year, had quite the emergence at Stanford. The 19-year-old Cardinal appeared in 31 games (starting in 30) and averaged 14.6 points-per-game while shooting roughly 40-percent from deep. 

While Terry's ability to score and knock down shots is a positive, talk about his size being a concern worried the Stanford freshman once he declared for the draft. Therefore, Terry made it a priority to focus on sizing up heading into his pre-draft process with hopes of sliding up in the ranks.

According to Beyond Athlete Management, Terry has gone from 155 pounds to 174 pounds over the course of the offseason. In addition to adding weight, Terry also hit a bit of a growth spurt as he now stands at six-feet-three-inches, previously measuring at six-feet-one-inches. Adding size could help Terry move up on teams' draft boards, but for the time being, the Sixers are going to continue to scout him as he's a solid option for the 21st pick in the draft. 

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

