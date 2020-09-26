In November, the Philadelphia 76ers will enter the 2020 NBA Draft with a handful of picks -- mostly in the second round. Fortunately, they ended up with a first-round pick courtesy of the Oklahoma City Thunder doing well enough to lose their Top-20 protected first-rounder, which the Sixers acquired last season.

The Sixers have made a small variety of selections in mock drafts across many media publications. And one of the most popular choices for the 76ers has been Stanford guard, Tyrell Terry. The 19-year-old Cardinal played just a single season at Stanford during the 2019-2020 season, but his progress in year one offered him the confidence to move onto the NBA Draft after his freshman year.

While Terry's 14 points-per-game, 40-percent from three, and 3.2 assists-per-game in 32 matchups look good on paper, there was a lot of concern surrounding his size. According to Sports Reference, Terry weighed in at 160-pounds while measuring at just six-foot-one-inches last season at Stanford. Being labeled as undersized, Terry focused on putting on weight during the offseason in preparation for the draft.

"When I first mentioned the draft and tested the waters, you know, the biggest criticisms and knocks on me were my size and my strength," said Terry. "So I bought in and worked on my body every single day for the last six months and saw improvements in my body and my strength."

Now, the eventual 2020 draft selection is weighing in at 174 pounds and has even measured at six-foot-three-inches this summer, according to Beyond Athlete Management. Knowing the Sixers have prioritized size over the previous offseason, it seemed it could be a longshot they take a gamble on a player like Terry. With Terry sizing up, and the Sixers heading into a different direction, though, Philly will more than likely consider snagging the young guard if he's still available at No. 21.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_