NBA Executive Says Sixers 'Can't Cave' During Ben Simmons Saga

For the last few months, all eyes have been on the Philadelphia 76ers for not-so-great reasons. Following a second-round playoff collapse after acquiring the top seed in the Eastern Conference playoff picture, Philly's starting point guard Ben Simmons requested a trade from the organization.

Sixers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey was willing to talk shop with other front offices, but he wasn't ready to part ways with the 25-year-old three-time All-Star unless he got an All-Star caliber player or a package of young and valuable players along with picks in return.

Months later, a team has yet to meet Morey's asking price. Therefore, Simmons remains untraded. After failing to receive what he wanted, Simmons threatened to hold out from the Sixers back in August. At the time, Philly's front office and the coaching staff wanted the veteran guard to return to the team.

But as training camp and the preseason is finally here, the staredown continues. Last Friday, Simmons couldn't get his hands on the 25-percent of his 2021-2022 salary, which was due to him on October 1. Instead, the Sixers shifted the $8-plus million into an escrow account. Each time Simmons misses a practice or a game, money will be deducted from the salary, and it's non-refundable.

On Monday night, the Sixers faced the Toronto Raptors for the first of four preseason matchups. After failing to show face once again, Simmons will see over $300,000 deducted from his salary. If the trend continues throughout the preseason, Simmons will lose over $1 million before the regular season begins.

As the staredown between Simmons and the Sixers continues, the league is watching. While NBA executives would like to think they can take advantage of the dumpster fire in Philly and snag Simmons for pennies on the dollar, they know that Daryl Morey hasn't reached a breaking point just yet. And one anonymous executive practically encourages the Sixers to stand firm.

"F**k that," an anonymous Eastern Conference executive told Sports Illustrated's own Chris Mannix in regards to the Simmons saga. "You let a guy force his way out with four years left on a max contract, and you set a terrible precedent. They can't cave."

The Sixers hold a lot of leverage over Simmons in this situation, considering they just signed him to a max contract during the 2019 offseason. While Morey and the front office would likely deal away the All-Star if they received close to ideal value at this point, the Sixers made it apparent they aren't going to deal Simmons just to rinse their hands of the situation.

