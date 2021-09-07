NBA Insider Suggests Cavaliers Will Try to 'Pry' Simmons From Sixers

The Cleveland Cavaliers have been a team linked to Ben Simmons ever since the Sixers made the three-time All-Star available on the trade market this summer. With the start of training camp just weeks away, the Cavaliers remain as one of the most consistent teams involved in trade talks as Simmons saga continues.

The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor reported last week that the Cavaliers remain a team to watch as the drama unfolds in Philly. NBA Insider Marc Stein mentioned something similar in his NBA power rankings column on Tuesday morning.

"This is no small thing when league sources say that Cleveland continues to keep its hat in the ring to try to pry Ben Simmons from the Sixers," wrote Stein when discussing the Cavaliers. "Making a deal just to add a theoretical trade asset didn't exactly work with the acquisition of Andre Drummond, since Cleveland was unable to find a subsequent deal to move Drummond on, but its options on Markkanen — keep and develop him or move him later -- figure to be more favorable. If only that were the case when it comes to the Cavaliers' Kevin Love conundrum … or the Darius Garland/Collin Sexton backcourt overload."

Despite not having more than 22 wins in a single season since 2017-2018, the Cavaliers have a few talented prospects on their team that could interest the Sixers. However, the 76ers want a haul of young players, and a significant amount of draft picks if they can't have another All-Star in his prime swapped for Simmons.

Cleveland could make an offer centered around Collin Sexton or Darius Garland. Still, it would take a lot more for Daryl Morey to pull the trigger as neither bring an All-Star resume back to Philly in return for their three-time All-Star and Defensive Player of the Year runner-up.

Although the Cavaliers and the Minnesota Timberwolves have both been consistently linked to potential trades with the Sixers involving Simmons, both teams have one thing in common -- they'll more than likely need a third team to get involved in order for Morey to get what he's looking for.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.