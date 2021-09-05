Sixers Rumors: Cavs are 'Team to Watch' in Simmons Sweepstakes

Since the Sixers began actively shopping Ben Simmons earlier this offseason, multiple teams have been linked to the situation. New information continues to spill out following the report that Simmons has officially requested a trade.

Despite trade talks going on all summer and a good amount of teams interested, there is still no telling when and how this all ends. Daryl Morey continues to remain patient and wait for the right deal to come along.

The biggest issue in these prolonged talks is both sides have yet to find a middle ground. Morey has remained firm on his asking price for the three-time All-Star, and teams continue to underwhelm with their offers. This is not surprising after Simmons' showing against the Hawks in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Some of the more common names that have popped up are the Minnesota Timberwolves and Sacramento Kings, but others have come and gone in the rumor mill. The latest development has a dark horse team that could emerge and land the former number one pick.

In the latest episode of The Mismatch, The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor said that the Cleveland Cavaliers are a surprise team to watch until Simmons is traded. "I've heard the same thing. The Cavs are a team to watch out for for Ben Simmons," he said.

A trade between these two teams would likely center around Collin Sexton heading to Philly. Reports have stated Morey wants an All-Star caliber player in return for Simmons, and Sexton might fit that bill. The 22-year-old is coming off a career year where he posted highs in both points (24.3) and assists (4.4) per game.

Sexton being so young could deter Morey from pulling the trigger on a deal like this. The Sixers are looking to capitalize on Joel Embiid's peak, and Sexton is still years away from entering his prime.

With Simmons making it clear he will not be attending training camp, the clock is quietly ticking for Morey and the Sixers to get a deal done. They do not want this dark cloud hanging over them as they prepare for the regular season.

Trading Simmons to Cleveland feels unlikely at this point, but any team with reported interest should be monitored.

