All76ers
Top Stories
News

NBA Recently Issued 302 COVID-19 Tests to Players

Justin Grasso

This week, the NBA permitted 22 teams to issue hundreds of COVID-19 tests to players before all participating organizations head out to Orlando, Florida, in July to restart the 2019-2020 season. Of the 302 total tests issued, 16 players have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to an official statement from the NBA.

Per the statement, "any player who tested positive will remain in self-isolation until he satisfies public health protocols for discontinuing isolation/has been cleared by a physician." With training camp 2.0 set for a couple of weeks from now, there's a good chance the handful of players who tested positive could miss the start of the ramp-up.

However, the select players who revealed themselves as one of the participants who tested positive did make it clear they plan to still join their teammates in Orlando for the remainder of the season. While a few of the players who tested positive for COVID-19 revealed themselves -- none of them were members of the Philadelphia 76ers.

Back when the Sixers' organization sought out tests for players, coaches, and select staffers in March, a few members of the organization did end up testing positive. It's unclear how many were players -- if any at all. With the testing phase out of the way, the next step for the Sixers is to continue voluntary solo workouts at the team's facility in Camden, New Jersey. Then soon enough, the team will travel to Orlando for training camp. Per a report, the Sixers' travel day to Florida is set for July 9th.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_ 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

76ers' Travel Date to Orlando for NBA's Restart is set

Next month, the Philadelphia 76ers will travel to Orlando, Florida for the restart of the 2019-2020 NBA season.

Justin Grasso

by

eman7640

Philadelphia 76ers Reportedly Sign Free Agent Ryan Broekhoff

The Philadelphia 76ers have reportedly added free agent forward Ryan Broekhoff to their roster ahead of the NBA's restart plans.

Justin Grasso

NBA Rumors: Trey Burke Picking up Interest from Mavs

The latest wave of NBA rumors indicated that former Philadelphia 76ers guard Trey Burke is gaining some interest from the Dallas Mavericks.

Justin Grasso

Shake Milton Shows Love to Norvel Pelle During Quarantine

Philadelphia 76ers guard Shake Milton recently discussed how proud he is of his Delaware Blue Coats teammate, Norvel Pelle.

Justin Grasso

Charles Barkley Doubles-Down on Calling 76ers 'Sleepers'

Philadelphia 76ers legend Charles Barkley hasn't been shy about his positive opinion on the Sixers as the playoffs slowly approach.

Justin Grasso

3 Hypothetical Trades Involving 76ers' Al Horford

Philadelphia 76ers veteran big man Al Horford is quite the hot commodity in a list full of hypothetical trades for each NBA team.

Justin Grasso

Philadelphia 76ers Plan to Hold Virtual Pride Parade This Year

With the COVID-19 pandemic affecting annual plans, the Philadelphia 76ers plan to keep the trend of participating in a pride day parade this year on a virtual platform.

Justin Grasso

76ers Listed as Top Landing Spot for Jamal Crawford

Veteran shooter Jamal Crawford could receive a few calls to join a team in the NBA's restart. Could the Philadelphia 76ers be one of the teams who are calling?

Justin Grasso

Best of SI: 10 Ways Sports Will Be Different After COVID

When sports do eventually return, there are some changes that the coronavirus pandemic has forced that could be permanent, such as the elimination of wrestling and tennis from college programs.

SI Wire

NBA Rumors: Teams are 'Bracing for Significant' Positive COVID-19 Tests

As the NBA prepares to issue COVID-19 tests to teams, organizations are reportedly bracing for a notable amount of positive cases in the next couple of days.

Justin Grasso