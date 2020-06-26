NBA Recently Issued 302 COVID-19 Tests to Players

This week, the NBA permitted 22 teams to issue hundreds of COVID-19 tests to players before all participating organizations head out to Orlando, Florida, in July to restart the 2019-2020 season. Of the 302 total tests issued, 16 players have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to an official statement from the NBA.

Per the statement, "any player who tested positive will remain in self-isolation until he satisfies public health protocols for discontinuing isolation/has been cleared by a physician." With training camp 2.0 set for a couple of weeks from now, there's a good chance the handful of players who tested positive could miss the start of the ramp-up.

However, the select players who revealed themselves as one of the participants who tested positive did make it clear they plan to still join their teammates in Orlando for the remainder of the season. While a few of the players who tested positive for COVID-19 revealed themselves -- none of them were members of the Philadelphia 76ers.

Back when the Sixers' organization sought out tests for players, coaches, and select staffers in March, a few members of the organization did end up testing positive. It's unclear how many were players -- if any at all. With the testing phase out of the way, the next step for the Sixers is to continue voluntary solo workouts at the team's facility in Camden, New Jersey. Then soon enough, the team will travel to Orlando for training camp. Per a report, the Sixers' travel day to Florida is set for July 9th.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_