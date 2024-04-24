NBA Legend Rants About Sixers-Knicks Controversial Ending
Following a dramatic ending in Game 2 between the Philadelphia 76ers and the New York Knicks, the visitors expressed their frustration with the way the game was called down the stretch.
During a sequence where the Sixers let up six points in roughly 20 seconds, coughing up their two-possession lead in crunch time, the Sixers felt they were stiffed on no-calls and were left without a timeout getting granted, despite requesting one.
On Tuesday night, the NBA confirmed that the Sixers’ frustrations were warranted. However, it’s too little, too late. Now, Philadelphia is headed into Game 3 without a win.
As a result of the NBA’s controversial Last 2-Minute report regarding the Knicks-76ers’ Game 2 matchup, NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal took to Instagram to express his frustration with the results of the report.
“This is why people think the NBA game is rigged,” said Shaq. “Last night, Tyrese Maxey is trying to take the ball out of bounds, Jalen pulls his jersey, the referee is standing right there and doesn’t call it. But hold.. Wait! The next day, the NBA Last 2-Minute report, yes he was fouled! The ref didn’t call it. My question is, you admit it now, but what the [expletive] does that do for Philadelphia? Get rid of the Last 2-Minute report. You’re a referee. Pay attention!”
At this point, the Sixers have no choice but to move on. While it’s apparent the Sixers intend to file a complaint to the league, it won’t change the outcome.
On Thursday, the Sixers will host the Knicks for the first time during the 2024 NBA Playoffs. Game 3 becomes a must-win for the Sixers, who have their backs against the wall.
The two teams are set to tip-off at 7:30 PM ET.