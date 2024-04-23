All 76ers

NBA Confirms Multiple Missed Calls in Sixers Game 2 Loss vs. Knicks

The NBA's Last Two-Minute report from Game 2 confirmed the Philadelphia 76ers were on the wrong side of multiple missed calls.

The ending of the Philadelphia 76ers' Game 2 matchup with the New York Knicks has been a major topic in the NBA. Recent developments revealed the officials missed calls that might have changed the final result.

After Jalen Brunson got a favorable roll on a three-point attempt, the Knicks found themselves down two in the closing seconds. Kyle Lowry immediately inbounded to Tyrese Maxey, who was met with a double team. Chaos then ensued when Maxey slipped, and the ball came loose. New York managed to gain possession, allowing Donte DiVincenzo to knock down a three to put the Knicks up late.

On Tuesday afternoon, the NBA released its two-minute report for this Game 2 matchup. It stated that Maxey was fouled by Josh Hart in the closing seconds and that Nick Nurse should have been awarded a timeout.

Not long after the game ended, reports surfaced that the Sixers were filing a grievance with the league. It is centered around the officiating in this series through the first two games.

Even though the report reveals that calls were missed, it cannot change anything now. The Knicks won Game 2 and now hold a 2-0 lead in the series. These updates simply make the loss more gut-punching for the Sixers.

Between the two-minute report and the Sixers filing a grievance, things could change regarding the refs in the series. They’ve been letting players play for the most part, but these findings might cause a shift moving forward.

Joel Embiid and company have two days to regroup after this loss before taking their home floor Thursday night for Game 3.

