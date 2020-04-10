All76ers
Top Stories
News

NBA Player Transactions Remain on Hold Indefinitely

Justin Grasso

If you want action around the NBA, then fire up your television to watch a documentary, NBA 2K20 stream, or a game of HORSE -- because that's everything the league can offer at the moment. While the chance of the NBA allowing player transactions to go into effect during the down period seemed far-fetched, the situation still had to be discussed between the NBA and the NBAPA.

After the league went on suspension back in early March, team owners and governors had a lot to discuss. With the return of the game being the focal point of conversation, the NBAPA also wanted to ensure that teams were not permitted to make any changes to the rosters as the league remains paused.

It might feel like the offseason, but the league was willing to make sure for the first month off, there would be no transactions. After the first moratorium was agreed to, the NBA and the NBAPA planned to re-visit the topic on Friday, April 10th. Well, after another evaluation of the situation, the NBA and the NBAPA have agreed to keep everything as-is for now.

Therefore, the moratorium remains in place, so teams cannot extend, release, trade, or pick up options indefinitely. There's no date set in place for the next re-evaluation on the current moratorium, but the chances are that everything remains on hold until the NBA has a much better idea of when the season can resume -- if the season can resume.

As we now know, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver isn't willing to make any guesses as to when the NBA can come back. Just the other night, Silver made it clear that he won't have any idea on a potential return date until May 1st at the earliest.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_ 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Celtics' Star Jayson Tatum Offers Major Props to 76ers' Joel Embiid

Boston Celtics rising star Jayson Tatum recently issued some major props to

Justin Grasso

NBA Players Will Receive Full Paychecks on April 15

Justin Grasso

Best of SI: Masters and COVID-19, Love and Loss at Augusta

The Hall family are a golf family, and in Augusta, the Masters is all encompassing, yet the prestige of the 2019 tournament was met with tragedy as patriarch Daniel Hall Jr. passed away.

Justin Grasso

How Hard Did Sam Hinkie Try to Win Over Kristaps Porzingis in 2015?

Sam Hinkie and the 76ers were in a position to draft Kristaps Porzingis in 2015. Unfortunately, Porzingis wanted nothing to do with the Sixers, no matter how hard Hinkie tried.

Justin Grasso

Best of SI: Obscure Honors From the 2019-20 NBA Season

Michael Shaprio hands out hardware for biggest leap, best trade deadline addition, best reclamation project, and more

Justin Grasso

ESPN Announces HORSE Competitors, 76ers Not Involved

ESPN has recently announced the competitors for their HORSE competition. Unfortunately for Philly fans, no 76ers will be involved.

Justin Grasso

76ers' Michael Rubin Helped Donate Masks to Philadelphia Police Department

Philadelphia 76ers Limited Partner Michael Rubin recently helped donate 5,000 masks to the Philadelphia Police Department on Wednesday.

Justin Grasso

Best of SI: Coronavirus Has College Football's 2020 Season In Jeopardy

As coronavirus threatens the college football season, administrators and experts explain the options and why the current NCAA system could hang in the balance

Justin Grasso

Chris Paul, Trae Young Emerge as Competitors for NBA's Game of HORSE

Chris Paul, Trae Young, and Zach LaVine have been added as competitors for NBA's game of HORSE.

Justin Grasso

Chicago Bulls Interviewed Former 76ers GM Bryan Colangelo Wednesday

As they search for a new VP of Basketball Operations, the Chicago Bulls have made a consideration to former Philadelphia 76ers General Manager, Bryan Colangelo.

Justin Grasso