If you want action around the NBA, then fire up your television to watch a documentary, NBA 2K20 stream, or a game of HORSE -- because that's everything the league can offer at the moment. While the chance of the NBA allowing player transactions to go into effect during the down period seemed far-fetched, the situation still had to be discussed between the NBA and the NBAPA.

After the league went on suspension back in early March, team owners and governors had a lot to discuss. With the return of the game being the focal point of conversation, the NBAPA also wanted to ensure that teams were not permitted to make any changes to the rosters as the league remains paused.

It might feel like the offseason, but the league was willing to make sure for the first month off, there would be no transactions. After the first moratorium was agreed to, the NBA and the NBAPA planned to re-visit the topic on Friday, April 10th. Well, after another evaluation of the situation, the NBA and the NBAPA have agreed to keep everything as-is for now.

Therefore, the moratorium remains in place, so teams cannot extend, release, trade, or pick up options indefinitely. There's no date set in place for the next re-evaluation on the current moratorium, but the chances are that everything remains on hold until the NBA has a much better idea of when the season can resume -- if the season can resume.

As we now know, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver isn't willing to make any guesses as to when the NBA can come back. Just the other night, Silver made it clear that he won't have any idea on a potential return date until May 1st at the earliest.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_