NBA News: Andre Iguodala Chooses Warriors Over Nets, Lakers

Former Philadelphia 76ers draft pick Andre Iguodala has found his next landing spot. Back like he never left, the veteran forward will play for the Golden State Warriors once again, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

The former ninth-overall pick has carved out quite the career for himself. After getting drafted to the Sixers in 2004, Iguodala spent eight seasons in Philly, where he emerged as a star on a rather mediocre Sixers team.

As they looked to move on and get a fresh start, the 76ers traded Iguodala to the Denver Nuggets in the summer of 2012. Iguodala spent just one season in Denver before inking a four-year deal with the Warriors in 2013.

Although Iguodala was viewed as a star during his Sixer days, he carved out an ideal role for himself in Golden State as he worked on the next phase of his career. For the next six seasons, Iguodala was a key member of Golden State's bench.

During that time, he became a three-time NBA champion and an NBA Finals MVP. Following the 2019-2020 season, the Warriors looked to move on. Therefore, they traded Iguodala to the Memphis Grizzlies. Knowing the young Memphis team wasn't ready to compete for a championship, Iguodala made it clear he wouldn't play during the 2019-2020 season unless he were traded.

Eventually, he landed with the Miami Heat, where he helped them on their 2020 NBA Finals run, which ended in a series loss to the Los Angeles Lakers. The following year, Iguodala played with the Heat throughout the entire season. Although he had an option on his contract for next season, Miami declined it, making Iguodala an unrestricted free agent for the first time in years.

Iguodala considered signing with several teams. For the last few days, his three options were reportedly the Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers, and the Brooklyn Nets. Ultimately, he'll land back in Golden State with the Warriors for next season.

