August 27, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsSI.COM
Search
NBA News: Lauri Markkanen, Larry Nance Jr. Moved in Three-Team Trade

NBA News: Lauri Markkanen, Larry Nance Jr. Moved in Three-Team Trade

Author:
Publish date:

The Chicago Bulls have finally figured out their situation with Lauri Markkanen. As the veteran forward has been unsure of what his future held for weeks now, Chicago has finally found a place where they could re-locate him.

On the other hand, the Cleveland Cavaliers found a landing spot for their veteran forward Larry Nance Jr. as well. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Cavaliers, Bulls, and the Portland Trail Blazers struck a three-team deal on Friday.

Per Wojnarowski, the Bulls moved Markkanen to the Cavaliers in a sign-and-trade. The seven-footer joins the Cavs after a four-year run in Chicago. They will pay Markkanen, who averaged 15 points per game while shooting 37-percent from deep, $67 million over the next four seasons.

Meanwhile, the Cavaliers will give up Larry Nance Jr. to the Trail Blazers. Ever since the offseason began, Nance has been brought up in trade rumors and has even been linked to the Philadelphia 76ers a few times.

At this point, the 28-year-old Akron-born veteran is Portland-bound. Nance will find a new location for the second time in his seven-year career as he joins his third franchise, linking up with guys such as Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum.

What does Chicago get in all of this? They'll land the 24-year-old small forward Derrick Jones Jr. Last season, Jones played his first and now final year with the Blazers. He started in 43 of 58 games averaging just under seven points. 

Prior to his short-lived stint in Portland, Jones spent time with the Miami Heat and the Phoenix Suns. Over the course of his career, Jones averaged 6.8 points and 2.5 rebounds while draining 50-percent of his shots from the field.

In addition to landing Jones, the Bulls also acquired a lottery-protected first-round pick from the Blazers and a future second-round pick from the Cavaliers.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_. 

USATSI_16097453_168388689_lowres
News

NBA News: Lauri Markkanen, Larry Nance Jr. Moved in Three-Team Trade

USATSI_16170110_168388689_lowres
News

Report: Ben Simmons Trade Talks Currently 'Stalled'

USATSI_15665475_168388689_lowres (3)
News

Several Insiders Believe Ben Simmons Won't be Traded Before Training Camp

USATSI_15521763_168388689_lowres
News

Predictions About Damian Lillard's Blazers Status Isn't Promising for Sixers

USATSI_15426120_168388689_lowres
News

NBA Insider Says 'Things Might Get Ugly' With Ben Simmons in Philly

USATSI_15885800_168388689_lowres
News

Former Sixer JJ Redick Believed to be Interested in Two Eastern Conference Teams

USATSI_15771803_168388689_lowres
News

Daryl Morey is Right in Remaining Patient With Simmons Trade

USATSI_16396303_168388689_lowres
News

NBA News: Mike Budenholzer Lands Extension With Bucks After Finals Victory