NBA News: Curry Expected to Sign Long-Term Extension With Warriors

The Golden State Warriors missed the playoffs for the second-straight season last year. Two years ago, their failure to clinch a seed in the playoffs was a result of Warriors superstar Steph Curry missing a majority of the year to a wrist injury and Klay Thompson missing the entire season due to ACL recovery.

Thompson's return for last season was short-lived. During the offseason, he suffered an Achilles injury while working out before training camp. Although Curry remained healthy for the most part and appeared in 63 games for the Warriors, the MVP finalist couldn't get Golden State to the playoffs alone.

Many wondered if Curry's days in Golden State were numbered. As the Warriors lost a key member of their dynasty squad in Kevin Durant, it seemed the organization could be on the road to looking at a fresh start.

But Curry isn't finished playing in the Bay. According to veteran NBA Insider Marc Stein, the 33-year-old guard is expected to agree to a four-year extension with the Warriors, which will be worth $215 million.

Although it was hard to imagine Curry was going to be playing anywhere Golden State in the near future, the organization inking the veteran point guard to another significant long-term extension proves how committed they remain to the former MVP.

Now that the Warriors know that Curry is committed to staying on board, it's up to their front office to continue finding ways to build a championship roster around him.

A few rumors have suggested that Philadelphia 76ers All-Star Ben Simmons is on their radar, but Golden State reportedly wasn't interested in furthering negotiations with Philly's President of Basketball Operations, Daryl Morey, as the price for the three-time All-Star remains sky-high for now.

While Marc J. Spears of ESPN mentioned last week to keep Golden State in mind when it comes to the Simmons sweepstakes, it's tough to imagine the Sixers are willing to ship Simmons off to the Warriors without them getting a star player in return.

