NBA Announces Philadelphia 76ers' Official Roster for Orlando

Justin Grasso

The Philadelphia 76ers' official roster for the NBA's restart is set. On Monday, the NBA announced each of the 22 teams' 15-man rosters for the season's resumption, which is set to take place down in Orlando, Florida.

Nearly two weeks ago, the Sixers wrapped up multiple weeks of voluntary individual workouts and traveled down to Orlando to eventually participate in team organized practices. With almost the entire roster healthy and cleared from COVID-19, the Sixers had nearly their full roster traveling on July 9th.

The Official Roster:

  • Alec Burks
  • Joel Embiid
  • Tobias Harris
  • Al Horford
  • Furkan Korkmaz
  • Shake Milton
  • Raul Neto
  • Kyle O'Quinn
  • Norvel Pelle
  • Josh Richardson
  • Glenn Robinson III
  • Mike Scott
  • Marial Shayok
  • Ben Simmons
  • Matisse Thybullle

Who's Left Out?

Above, it was mentioned that the Sixers almost have their entire roster in Orlando -- but not everybody was able to make the trip. The most notable absence is second-year guard, Zhaire Smith. As we learned last month, Smith suffered a bruised knee at some point during the individual workout period.

Instead of risking his health going down to Orlando, Smith decided to stay back in Philly and go through a proper rehab to get his knee right in preparation for his third season in the NBA. In addition to Smith's absence, Sixers' newest signee Ryan Broekhoff is no longer going to be an additional player on the roster. 

Per Broekhoff's Twitter account last week, his wife tested positive for COVID-19. Being that she's "high risk" for the virus, Broekhoff decided to stay back in Australia. On Monday, a league source confirmed Broekhoff would not join the Sixers at all this summer. Due to Smith and Broekhoff's absence, the Sixers will keep Delaware Blue Coats standout, Marial Shayok, on the roster. 

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

