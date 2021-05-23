Dwight Howard Has 'Supreme Confidence' in Sixers' Bench Unit

The Philadelphia 76ers' 2021 NBA Playoff run begins on Sunday with an afternoon matchup against the Washington Wizards. During the three times the Sixers met with the Wizards this season, Philly came out on top and picked up a season's sweep during their final meeting back in March.

Now, those regular-season wins mean nothing. With the first-round set to begin, the Wizards and the Sixers both move to 0-0 on the year. After partaking in what's being described as the second training camp of the season, the Sixers believe they are fully ready to start the postseason off on the right foot, and the backup center Dwight Howard made it clear that the Sixers' bench unit is ready to bring quality minutes on the floor when the starters are resting throughout the series.

Following a Saturday afternoon practice session, a loose Dwight Howard greeted the media with singing and smiles over Zoom. As the 2020 NBA Champion looks forward to embarking on another playoff run, Howard is once again embracing a leadership role for his team's second unit. On Saturday, he explained his message to the young guys coming off the bench with him.

“The one message is we all got to be on the same page,” Howard said. “We know how crucial this second unit is to our offense and our defense and to what we’re trying to accomplish in the playoffs. We have to be on the same page at all times."

Knowing the bench unit is filled with young guys with less playoff experience, Howard understands it'll be a different challenge moving forward. However, the veteran big man doesn't lack confidence in his guys.

“Their role coming off the bench is like. . . we need you guys to do everything,” Howard said. “I’m looking forward to it. I have supreme confidence in our young guys. I think (Tyrese Maxey), Shake (Milton), and (Matisse Thybulle) have had an unbelievable season. I think we want to make sure going to the playoffs, we help these guys out as much as possible.”

Although Thybulle and Milton played in last year's run, they have minimal postseason experience. As for Maxey, the postseason is a new journey for him all-around. Aside from Howard and George Hill, there isn't too much playoff experience coming off Philly's bench. Howard won't allow anybody to believe that will affect them too much, though, as he has confidence in his guys.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_ & Instagram: @JGrassoNBA.