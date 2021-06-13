NBA Playoffs: Nets' Kyrie Irving Suffers Ankle Injury vs. Bucks

The Brooklyn Nets' big three of superstars have dealt with a notable amount of setbacks this season, and the issues haven't stopped during their 2021 NBA playoff run as two-thirds of the superstar trio is battling setbacks.

Brooklyn's starting point guard Kyrie Irving is the latest Brooklyn player to go down in the playoffs. As the Nets and the Bucks squared off for a Sunday afternoon matchup, Irving seemingly stepped on the foot of one of his opponents.

The star guard immediately went down and was clearly in pain on the floor. After getting helped off the court, Irving went back to Brooklyn's locker room to get his ankle checked out.

Brooklyn's medical staff would confirm Kyrie Irving rolled his ankle. As they ruled him out for the rest of the Game 4 matchup against the Bucks, the Nets reported that Iriving is dealing with a right ankle sprain, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Irving isn't the only Brooklyn Nets standout to be battling a lower-body injury. As the second round of the postseason got started, Brooklyn's sharpshooting guard James Harden suffered a setback as he strained his hamstring.

Harden, who is no stranger to hamstring injuries this season, hasn't seen the court since Brooklyn's Game 1 matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks on June 5th. The star guard suffered his latest injury just 43 seconds into Brooklyn's series opener against the Bucks. After leaving the court and getting ruled out for the rest of the matchup, Harden never returned to the floor.

While Harden is reportedly progressing well as the Nets embark on Game 4 against Milwaukee, it seems they'll be monitoring another one of their stars closely over the next few days to find out the severity of Irving's setback.