Ben Simmons Says 'The Real Job' Starts Now

The Sixers managed to do something this season that they haven't done in two decades. They will enter the postseason with the number one seed, securing homecourt advantage for the playoffs.

Finishing atop the Eastern Conference was a goal the team had all season long, and they have managed to accomplish it. While this is a great accomplishment for the team, they understand this is just beginning.

After Friday's win to secure the number one seed, players and coaches touched on the work not being finished. First was head coach Doc Rivers, who said securing the top seed was "something you can get on the way to what you want."

Later on, Ben Simmons echoed his coach's thoughts. Stating that the Sixers still have a long way to go to get where they want to be in the end.

"We got to get ready for playoffs. The real job starts [now]. We put ourselves in a good position, but we ultimately want to win a championship," said Simmons.

Hearing players and coaches on the same page speaks volumes to how bought in the team is this season. From the beginning, the goal has been a championship, and everyone has kept their sights set on it.

It also is a testament to how focused this group is. Not only are the Sixers looking to win a title, but overcome their recent playoff misfortunes.

After how things went down for the Sixers last postseason in the bubble, they will be entering these playoffs looking to make a statement.

Brining in Doc Rivers to be the head coach of the Sixers has proven to be a great move by the organization. The way he has handled securing the one seed is the latest example of that.

Finishing as the top seed in the conference is no small feat, but the goal for them this season wasn't to win the regular season. The way Rivers has laid out that their work is just getting cut out for them has them mentally sharp entering the postseason.

Last postseason, there were a lot of questions and uncertainties surrounding the Sixers. This postseason, the team looks as tight-knit and locked in as ever.

