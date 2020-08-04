NBA Power Rankings: Are Philadelphia 76ers Top 10 in Orlando?

Are the Philadelphia 76ers currently a top ten ranked team in the NBA's bubble down in Orlando? Sports Illustrated's own Michael Shapiro recently ranked each of the 22 teams who are present down in the Orlando bubble in order based on how they've performed so far since the season restarted last week.

On Saturday night, the Sixers "visited" the Indiana Pacers at one of the few arenas the NBA has set up in Disney World. Although it was a close matchup, the Sixers allowed T.J. Warren and the Indiana Pacers to dominate in the final quarter, leaving the Sixers in the sixth seed in the East without the advantage of a tie-breaker.

On Monday, Philly looked to bounce back with a matchup against the San Antonio Spurs. The game nearly had the same blueprint as the Sixers once again had a fourth-quarter collapse. Fortunately for them, the destruction didn't result in another loss.

Based on what we've seen from the Sixers and the rest of the NBA through a couple of games now, where does Philly rank in SI's current NBA Power Rankings?

9. Philadelphia 76ers

"Shake Milton has been a revelation for Philadelphia in 2019-20, and not just because of his game-winning jumper on Tuesday night. The SMU product has canned 44.9% of threes in 2019-20, and he's looked comfortable as Philly's starting point guard in the latter part of the season. The Sixers are betting big on Ben Simmons' move to the four. Milton's performance will be critical to its success."

The Sixers cracked the top ten -- but barley. Heading into the 2019-2020 season, the Sixers viewed themselves as the number one contender in the East. Going into the COVID-19 suspension, the 76ers possessed the sixth seed in the East as they've underwhelmed at times throughout the year.

Many believed having multiple months off would help the Sixers regroup and become the team they thought they could be before the season started back in the fall, but we've seen the same issues occur through the first two seeding games. There's still time to clean it all up before playoffs, but at this point in time, the Sixers are right where they belong in the NBA's power ranks.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_