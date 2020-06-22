All76ers
NBA Rumors: 76ers Can Allow 10 Coaches in Practice Facility Starting Tuesday

Justin Grasso

Recent NBA rumors have indicated that starting on Tuesday, the Philadelphia 76ers will have the opportunity to have ten coaches at the team's practice facility in Camden, New Jersey. ESPN's NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski reported this past weekend the NBA is loosening some of the strict guidelines as players are returning to their markets to begin ramping up their workouts before next month.

Soon, the Sixers will get prepared to take off to Orlando, Florida, so that they can continue the season in the NBA's bubble city at Disney World. The plan to return to action was voted on earlier this month, and 29 teams voted in favor of sending 22 teams to ESPN's Wide World of Sports in Florida to finish out an eight-game regular season followed by a standard playoff format in hopes of wrapping the current season up by October.

After spending months without access to a team workout facility, players have been working on getting back into game shape as individual states eased up on stay-at-home laws during the COVID-19 pandemic. As the Sixers opened up their facility a few weeks ago, strict guidelines were applied from the NBA. For starters, only individualized workouts were permitted. And players only had access to one developmental coach.

Soon, that will change, though. Last week, a report from Shams Charania of The Athletic indicated that head coaches could begin attending sessions at their team's practice facility starting on June 23rd -- the same day up to ten coaches are allowed to start showing up at once as well. It's unclear if Sixers' head coach Brett Brown will join some of his players in Camden this week -- but the option to do so is on the table.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

