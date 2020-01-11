76ers
NBA Rumors: 76ers Trade Target Marcus Morris Likely Staying with Knicks

Justin Grasso

There's a lot of smoke surrounding the Philadelphia 76ers when it comes to trade talks. However, there hasn't been any fire. In comparison to last season, the Sixers haven't been very active in regards to wheeling and dealing with other franchises.

By the trade deadline last season, Philly made a handful of moves, which included multiple blockbuster trades. This time around, the story is much different, though. The 76ers don't need a roster shakeup to become contenders.

Instead, they need a reliable long-range shooter to come off the bench and offer some valuable minutes on the offensive side of the ball. While the Sixers haven't made any moves just yet -- they are reportedly looking hard.

Davis Bertans, Malik Beasley, and Robert Covington are a few of the six players the Sixers have recently been linked to. Before The Ringer reported a specific group of veteran wings the Sixers have inquired about, though; rumors have linked the 76ers to New York Knicks veteran forward, Marcus Morris.

After inking a one-year deal with the Knicks over the offseason, Morris has ended up in a good situation. . . for himself. Though the Knicks are still the Knicks, Morris has put up career-highs in terms of points-per-game and three-point shooting.

Being that he's a 30-year-old veteran on a short-term deal, Morris becomes an interesting trade chip for the New York Knicks. Except for there's one problem; Morris doesn't want to go anywhere. According to The Athletic's Mike Vorkunov, Morris "loves" the Knicks and what they are building. So much that he envisions a long-term future with them.

Since Morris has made it clear he likes his situation, it seems the Knicks are willing to grant his wish of keeping him in New York. In a report from Yahoo Sports' Vince Goodwill, the Knicks have "no plans on trading [Morris]." Unless the 76ers plan on offering a deal that's just too good to pass up, it doesn't seem likely they land the veteran forward.

