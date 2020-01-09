NBA Rumors: Philadelphia 76ers Expressed Interest in Six Trade Prospects

Many people around the NBA have a mixed bag of opinions when it comes to the Philadelphia 76ers. Heading into the season, many were under the impression that the Sixers had one of the most talented rosters in the Eastern Conference.

Considering the conference became wide open when Kawhi Leonard left for the West, the Sixers and the Bucks were the two teams everybody began discussing as if they were the obvious favorites to win the East potentially.

The Bucks may be on par with what the public believed before the season had begun. The Sixers, however, aren't quite there. As of early January, the Sixers are currently holding the fifth-seed in the conference, three and a half games back from Miami, who is sitting comfortably in the second seed.

While the Sixers aren't what you would call pretenders, they surely aren't looking like a championship-caliber team at the moment. Talent isn't the issue, either. Sixers' General Manager Elton Brand understands he has built a talented roster. Unfortunately, talent isn't trumping scheme fit and chemistry at this point in the year.

The Sixers could use some help in that department, and the trade market is the way to go about it. While it doesn't seem like the Sixers are going to make a big splash for superstars, as they did last year. There is a good chance they will acquire somebody to feature as a reliable long-range shooter off the bench.

Perimeter shooting is what the Sixers are on the hunt for, according to ESPN's Tim McMahon. And apparently, there are six prospects the Sixers have expressed interest in lately, as reported by The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor.

Who might they be? For starters, let's talk reunions. Of the six trade prospects, two of which have previously suited up in a Sixers uniform at some point in their career. One prospect happens to be 35-year-old Finals MVP, Andre Iguodala. The other? Robert Covington, who the Sixers just traded a little over a year ago in order to acquire Jimmy Butler.

While landing Iguodala seems a lot easier in this situation, Covington would make a lot of sense for the Sixers, considering his relentless play on defense. Unfortunately, multiple reports have made it clear that Covington is a hot commodity in the trade market, and the Sixers would likely have to give up a substantial amount just to get him back.

The other four candidates the Sixers are looking into vary. Denver Nuggets' Malik Beasley is an option, as he is shooting 40-percent from long-range. The six-foot-six, Glenn Robinson III, is another, as he is averaging 12 points-per-game, shooting just under 40-percent from three.

A New Orleans Pelicans player makes the list, but it isn't Jrue Holiday or JJ Redick. Rather, the Sixers have interest in E'Twaun Moore. With 26 games played this year, Moore has averaged ten points-per-game and is shooting about 39-percent from long-range.

And finally, the obvious prospect that everybody has been discussing. Washington Wizards forward, Davis Bertans. Once again, it is confirmed the Sixers have an interest in the developing sharpshooter. As he is shooting an impressive 43-percent from beyond the arc, Bertans has become an interesting prospect for multiple teams who could use help in the long-range shooting department.

There's one catch though; the Wizards aren't eager to move him. While Bertans is far from untouchable, any team looking to acquire him through the trade market potentially might have to end up overpaying. While Bertans would be an excellent addition for the Sixers, they may have to look the other way and let this one go.