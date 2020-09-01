SI.com
NBA Rumors: Brooklyn Nets Formally Interviewed Jacque Vaughn

Justin Grasso

The Brooklyn Nets have formally interviewed interim head coach Jacque Vaughn for their head coaching vacancy on Tuesday, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. To start the 2019-2020 NBA season, Vaughn was serving under Kenny Atkinson as the Nets' assistant coach.

After the sudden firing of Atkinson, Brooklyn moved forward with Vaughn as the head coach. Now that the Nets are finished with their 2019-2020 season after being eliminated from the playoffs this past week, Brooklyn is looking towards the future as they consider head coaching candidates.

Many expected Brooklyn to move on from Vaughn eventually, but the Nets' organization is going to give the interim head coach a fair shot at winning the job permanently. And according to Charania's report on Tuesday, the Nets issued Vaughn a formal interview for the job, and apparently, it went well as Vaughn "impressed ownership."

Along with Vaughn, the Nets have two other notable candidates on their radar. One candidate is an obvious one in Los Angeles Clippers assistant Tyronn Lue. As Lue stepped back from head coaching after being fired from the Cavaliers in 2018, the veteran head coach is garnering more interest from teams in need of a proven winner.

Aside from Lue and Vaughn, the Nets also have an interest in San Antonio Spurs head coach, Gregg Popovich. While reports last week mentioned the Nets are confident in the possibility of luring Popovich to Brooklyn, recent whispers down in Orlando make it known that the Nets have a slim chance of getting the guy they truly want for the job. Therefore, the Nets' coaching job could be a battle between Vaughn and Lue right now.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

