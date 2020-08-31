SI.com
NBA Rumors: Gregg Popovich 'Isn't Going Anywhere'

Justin Grasso

Right now, the Eastern Conference has several teams looking for a new head coach. The Brooklyn Nets started their search for a new head coach back in March when they fired Kenny Atkinson out of nowhere. Most recently, the Philadelphia 76ers and the Indiana Pacers got in on the action as Nate McMillan and Brett Brown were relieved of their coaching duties after getting swept in the first round of the playoffs. 

Recently, all three teams have been linked to new candidates. For the Sixers, it seems that Los Angeles Clippers assistant Ty Lue is the favorite at the moment. In Indiana, only Mike D'Antoni has caught their interest so far. 

As for the Nets, they seem to be shooting for the stars. While they are somewhat in the race for Ty Lue (more on that here), the Nets are confident they might be able to get legendary Spurs head coach, Gregg Popovich to change locations for the first time since he picked up a head coaching job in 1996.

"The first priority of the Nets’ coaching search has become clear," wrote Shams Charania of The Athletic. "They plan to seriously explore the possibilities with [Gregg] Popovich. Popovich expressed after the Spurs’ season ended in Orlando that he intends to continue coaching, and there is no indication right now that it would be anywhere but San Antonio. Still, sources said, the Nets will pursue the viability of Popovich."

While the Brooklyn job is an attractive one considering they have two superstars in Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, recent rumors show that Popovich might not be all that inclined to switch cities at this point. According to Sports Illustrated's own Chris Mannix, "the sentiment among execs in the bubble is that Popovich isn’t going anywhere." The Nets aren't going to shy away from trying, but a change in scenery for the legendary head coach is "hard to believe" around the league.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

