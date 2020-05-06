All76ers
Top Stories
News

NBA Rumors: Christmas Day Startup Being Discussed for Next Season

Justin Grasso

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit the sports world, nobody knew what to expect. After the NBA put the 2019-2020 season on hold for 30 days, it seemed that basketball wouldn't be gone for too long. Yet, here we are in early May, and the league still doesn't have a return set to continue the current season.

What we know at the moment is that soon, select NBA teams will have the opportunity to begin opening up their practice facilities. And while that doesn't guarantee a return for the league, it shows a precise effort from the NBA, who has made it clear they are doing all they can to crown a champion this season.

There's hope for a late June to early July return for the NBA. If that's the case, there's a good chance the season rolls over into September, pushing back the start date of the 2020-2021 season. Typically, the NBA would get its start in late October. For next season, though, it seems that might not be possible.

While continuing the 2019-2020 season is undoubtedly a priority for the NBA, the league is still looking towards the future and trying to figure out what to do with next season. As many scenarios are being floated around, one idea the NBA has come up with sounds like it could really be gaining some steam.

[RELATED: 3 Takeaways From an NBA Insider's Discussion on the Season's Status]

"The NBA is planning for many scenarios," said Shams Charania of The Atheltic during a three-sport roundtable. "Including targeting a Christmas Day start to the 2020-21 season, sources tell me." Funny enough, Atlanta Hawks CEO Steve Koonin suggested this idea before the NBA had to actually think about pushing the start of the 2020-2021 season back to a later month. Now, Koonin's hypothetical could become a legitimate scenario for next season. And who knows, if all goes well with a new schedule, the NBA's calendar could end up permanently changed. 

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

76ers' Ben Simmons Pranks His Mother After Being Told He Cannot Cook

Once Ben Simmons was accused of not being able to cook by his mother, the 76ers guard decided to prank her on camera.

Justin Grasso

Best of SI: Michael Jordan or LeBron James, Who Faced Better Competition?

The Last Dance has renewed the GOAT debate, Michael Jordan vs LeBron James. But which GOAT faced better competition: Jordan or LeBron?

SI Wire

Best of SI: Dana White Will Restart Sports by Hosting UFC Events on 'Fight Island'

The head of the UFC is ready to roll, with a full slate of fights, starting Saturday, and a house DJ, but no fans.

SI Wire

Philadelphia 76ers Preparing for a Potential Playoff Series vs. Boston Celtics

If the NBA Playoffs were to start today, the Philadelphia 76ers would play the Boston Celtics. Therefore, Brett Brown and the Sixers are making sure they're ready for it.

Justin Grasso

76ers GM Elton Brand 'Optimistic' About Ben Simmons' Recovery

76ers General Manager Elton Brand mentioned on Tuesday that he's 'optimistic' about Ben Simmons' injury recovery.

Justin Grasso

76ers: 3 Takeaways From NBA Insider's Discussion on Season's Status

Recently, The Athletic's Shams Charania participated in an NBA, NHL, MLB insiders' roundtable. Here's what we've learned about a potential 76ers return this season.

Justin Grasso

Philadelphia 76ers: ESPN Ranks Top 74 Jerseys in NBA History

ESPN recently ranked the top 74 jerseys in NBA History. How many Philadelphia 76ers combinations made the list?

Justin Grasso

Report: MGM Resorts in Las Vegas Made a Proposal to NBA for Potential Return

As the NBA explores ideas to try and keep the 2019-2020 season alive, MGM Resorts made a proposal to the league if they wish to continue the season in Las Vegas.

Justin Grasso

by

Abc1234567

Best of SI: ‘Last Dance’ Director Explains Michael Jordan's ‘Little Laker Boy’ Comment

In Monday’s Hot Clicks: Michael Jordan’s comments about a young KobeBryant, an ex-MLB pitcher encounters a bear and more

SI Wire

Best of SI: Baseball Cards Providing Entertainment During Quarantine

How the Internet Saved Trading Cards—And Why the Pandemic is Making Them Even More Popular.

SI Wire