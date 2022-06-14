As the 2022 NBA Draft approaches, the trade market is heating up. On Monday, the Denver Nuggets and the Oklahoma City Thunder struck the first deal of the offseason.

Right around the time the Nuggets and the Thunder got something done, the Philadelphia 76ers were linked to a possible trade as one of their seasoned veterans is reportedly on the table.

The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor added in a new nugget regarding the Sixers and their offseason plan in his latest draft guide. Per O’Connor, the Sixers are exploring the idea of trading away Green and their 2022 first-round pick, which is the 23rd selection overall.

"The Sixers are exploring trades involving this pick and Danny Green, according to sources. While Green was an important two-way wing for the Sixers, he tore both the ACL and LCL in his left knee in May and now he has an expiring $10 million contract. If they end trading the pick, I’d imagine a raw, high-upside player like Wesley would have wide appeal. If the Sixers keep it, taking a swing could pay off since they don’t have a first again until 2024 after the Nets deferred this year’s pick to take Philly’s 2023 selection instead. That’s a bet that the Sixers will be worse."

During Philadelphia’s final playoff game against the Miami Heat, Sixers forward Danny Green suffered a major knee injury, which required surgery to repair. While he could miss the entire 2022-2023 season as he rehabs, Green vowed to be back by the All-Star break.

Whether his return to the court will be in a Sixers uniform or not is unclear. Green is still valuable for any team’s locker room that needs a solid defender and shooter with championship experience. Obviously, the 23rd overall pick is a solid asset as well.

The Sixers won’t move a package centered around Green and the 2022 pick unless they are getting a sure upgrade to boost their chances of winning now, but it doesn’t hurt to try to test the market and see what’s available. If they can’t find a deal worth making, then the Sixers will still be fortunate to bring in a new rookie who could potentially crack the rotation right away.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

