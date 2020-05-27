NBA Rumors: A Decision to Return Not Expected This Week

On Friday, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver will host yet, another Board of Governors call. For the last couple of months, each conference between NBA decision-makers has concluded with the same message: it's unclear if and when the National Basketball Association is going to complete the 2019-2020 season with a champion or not.

Lately, however, it seemed the league is gearing up towards making a decision. Before, Adam Silver made it clear he would like to make a decision by early June. And over the past weekend, the NBA released a statement that stated the following:

"The NBA in conjunction with the National Basketball Players Association is engaged in exploratory conversations with The Walt Disney Company about restarting the 2019-20 NBA season in late July at Disney's ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Florida as a single site for an NBA campus for games, practices, and housing."

That led many to believe that a final decision on the NBA's return would come at some point this week. And since the Board of Governors will get on another call this upcoming Friday, there are expectations that the NBA could very well make the comeback official as early as this week. But a recent report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski complicates that thought process.

"There's no current expectation for a decision on a finalized return-to-play plan to emerge from [Friday's call]," Wojnarowski tweeted on Wednesday. Now, that doesn't mean the NBA is less likely to make a return.

The process is just not going to be as quick as many were made to believe. As more teams continue to open up their practice facilities for workouts (including the 76ers), the NBA still hopes to begin ramping up a training camp 2.0 as early as next month. Perhaps soon, the plan will come together -- just not as soon as Friday.

