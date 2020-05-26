Philadelphia 76ers to Open Camden Practice Facility Wednesday

Select members of the Philadelphia 76ers will have the opportunity to return to the team's practice facility on Wednesday. Ever since the NBA season was put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic back in March, the Sixers and 29 other franchises were prohibited from using their practice facilities for the time being.

As more cases of the coronavirus continued to spread across the country, many states were forced to shut down all non-essential businesses, which included pro sports. For the last two months, the NBA has been entirely out of action, but that changed a couple of weeks back.

In an attempt to get players back into their practice facilities, the NBA has agreed to allow specific organizations to open their practice facilities up to players so they can partake in voluntary individual workouts. However, that option was only available to teams that had practice facilities located in states where the government allowed for pro sports to hold practices under the NBA's strict guidelines.

Up until the start of this week, the 76ers still weren't cleared to open their practice facility, which is based in Camden, New Jersey. On Tuesday, however, New Jersey's Governor Phil Murphy made an essential change and announced that pro sports teams could open their facilities if the league they are in allows it.

"Following today's announcement by Governor Murphy, the Philadelphia 76ers Training Complex in Camden, New Jersey will begin a phased reopening [on Wednesday]," the 76ers said in a released statement on Tuesday afternoon. The team will adhere to the strict safeguards in accordance with NBA guidelines.

