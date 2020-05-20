NBA Rumors: Disney World a 'Clear Frontrunner' for Resumed Season

The NBA has reportedly taken a serious interest in resuming the 2019-2020 season at Disney World in Orlando, Florida, according to a report on Wednesday.

For the last couple of months, the NBA has been mulling over the decision to continue or cancel the current season. While NBA Commissioner Adam Silver has avoided leaning towards either choice at this time, the chances of the 2019-2020 season making a comeback continue to increase each and every day.

At this point, it's become evident that if the NBA returns, fans are not going to be able to attend. Knowing that fact, the NBA doesn't have to worry about having teams travel as much. So instead of having teams travel and risk contacting the coronavirus, the NBA is working on finding a neutral location where all teams can stay and play games.

The potential location has been referred to popularly as a 'bubble city.' At first, Las Vegas, Nevada, seemed like the inevitable landing spot for the NBA to host the remainder of the season. But then Disney World made a pitch that must've caught the attention of decision-makers within the league.

"We are confident we'll be hosting the NBA in some fashion," a Disney source told Keith Smith of Yahoo Sports. "It may not be the entire league, but we believe the NBA will be here to at least finish part of their season. [There are] Still hurdles to cross, but we are preparing as if that is the case." Even Houston, Texas, has reportedly received some consideration as of late, but it seems that Orlando is the frontrunner at this time.

