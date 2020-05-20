All76ers
Top Stories
News

NBA Rumors: Houston's in the Mix as a Potential Bubble City

Justin Grasso

Over the last couple of months, the NBA has been looking into a 'bubble city.' As the coronavirus doesn't seem to be going away anytime soon, it makes sense for the league to keep every NBA team in one or two cities playing on the same neutral court in order to avoid the spread of COVID-19.

At first, Las Vegas seemed to be the most logical landing spot because of the resources and the familiarity the NBA has there. Then, Disney World's ESPN Wide World of Sports in Orlando popped up as a potential destination as well. For the last few weeks, it seemed those two cities could host East and West teams, but the city of Houston is reportedly in the mix, according to a report from The Ringer. 

"Disney World in Orlando and MGM Grand in Las Vegas are the most likely possibilities," writes Kevin O'Connor. "Other locations are also under consideration, including Houston, multiple sources say. In downtown Houston, Toyota Center, the Rockets' home arena, neighbors the George R. Brown Convention Center; combined, they have the facilities necessary to serve as a neutral site to host games."

In addition to Vegas, Orlando, and Houston, the NBA hasn't ruled out teams playing in their own arenas just yet either. As governors in Texas, California, and New York plan to permit sports leagues to have games without fans in attendance, the NBA has left the door open for the possibility of teams hosting games in their respective cities once again, per O'Connor. However, the chances of doing that seem slim at this point.

Based on information gathered from the last few weeks or so, it seems the NBA is likely headed towards a situation where two cities host each conference where players stay until their season concludes. It might not be ideal, but it seems to be the safest and most logical scenario to return to action this year.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Report: NBA Teams to Participate in Leaguewide Coronavirus Study

The Philadelphia 76ers plan to participate in a league-wide coronavirus study led by the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Justin Grasso

Best of SI: Michael Jordan' 'Flu Game' Pizza deliveryman identifies himself

In Tuesday’s Hot Clicks: The guy who claims to have delivered Michael Jordan’s pizza

SI Wire

Best of SI: Minor League Baseball Is in Crisis

An SI survey on the effects of the pandemic showed that a group of minor league teams are at risk of collapsing. The loss of a team would be felt throughout baseball towns across the country.

SI Wire

2017 NBA Draft: Where Was Jayson Tatum on 76ers' Big Board?

The 2017 NBA Draft has been one of the most memorable times for the Philadelphia 76ers for the wrong reasons since they missed out on Celtics' star, Jayson Tatum.

Justin Grasso

NBA Rumors: Teams Will Conduct Training Camp 2.0 if League Returns

Recent NBA rumors indicate that teams will have to conduct training camp 2.0 before returning to action.

Justin Grasso

Paul Pierce Feared 76ers Legend Allen Iverson on Defense

Former Boston Celtics star Paul Pierce recently admitted that he feared guarding Philadelphia 76ers legend, Allen Iverson.

Justin Grasso

Why Isn't Glenn Robinson III Active on Social Media?

Have you ever noticed Philadelphia 76ers veteran Glenn Robinson III doesn't post much on social media? Recently, the newest Sixer revealed why.

Justin Grasso

NBA Rumors: Finishing 2020 Regular Season Hasn't Been Ruled Out

Houston Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta recently mentioned the NBA hasn't quite made the decision to skip straight to playoffs if and when the league returns to action.

Justin Grasso

Sixers' Ben Simmons Discusses His Relationship With Lakers' LeBron James

Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons recently discusses his relationship with Los Angeles Lakers star, LeBron James.

Justin Grasso

Best of SI: Michael Jordan Used to Spit on Food So No One Else Would Eat It

In Monday’s Hot Clicks: MJ’s immature tactic for making sure no one else ate his food, Stuart Scott’s classic “Flu Game” SportsCenter segment and mor

SI Wire