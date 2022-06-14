NBA Rumors: Grant Riller Expected to Workout for Sixers, Jazz

Former Philadelphia 76ers two-way guard Grant Riller is looking to make his return to the court after he struggled to stay healthy during his sophomore effort.

Following a five-year stint at the College of Charleston, Riller declared for the 2020 NBA Draft. Coming off of his redshirt senior season, Riller averaged 21 points in 31 games while knocking down 49-percent of his shots and 36-percent of his threes.

Riller waited a while to hear his name get called during the 2020 NBA Draft. In the second round, the Charleston standout was selected 56th overall by the Charlotte Hornets.

Although Riller was a member of the Hornets’ organization and appeared on the court for seven games during his rookie year, the young guard spent most of his time with Charlotte’s G League affiliate, the Greensboro Swarm, as he was on a two-way deal.

After his one-year stint in Charlotte and Greensboro, Riller reached a two-way deal with the Sixers ahead of the 2021-2022 NBA season. During Philly’s first preseason game of the year, Riller suffered a knee injury, which required surgery and kept him off the court for a while.

When Riller returned, he played in four games for the Delaware Blue Coats. Once again, Riller’s time with the Sixers’ organization was cut short as he suffered a shoulder injury. Riller and the Sixers decided to part ways as the young guard intended to get surgery for the second time.

For the remainder of the 2021-2022 season, Riller remained off the court. Now, he’s looking to get back to work as he’s reportedly healthy once again. Therefore, two teams will offer him a workout, according to JD Shaw of HoopsRumors.

The Utah Jazz and the Sixers are among two teams that will give Riller a look. Obviously, the Sixers know what Riller already brings to the table considering he’s already spent training camp with them last year.

Now, the Sixers want to see what Riller looks like post-injury. If all goes well, there is a possibility the young guard is around the 76ers for training camp ahead of the 2022-2023 season. However, it seems other teams are intrigued with the young guard as well.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

