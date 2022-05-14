Doc Rivers was aware of the rumors around the league regarding his status as a Los Angeles Lakers head coaching candidate. As former Lakers head coach Frank Vogel was on his way out, Rivers shot down any idea of moving back to LA to coach his former team’s rival.

When the Sixers dropped their Game 6 matchup in the second-round series against the Miami Heat on Thursday night, Rivers not only mentioned he felt secure about keeping his job, but he boasted confidence in the progress he’s made over two seasons.

“I don't worry about my job, but I think I do a terrific job," said Rivers on Thursday. "And if you don't, then you should write it because I worked my butt off to get this team here. When I first got here, no one picked us to be anywhere. And again this year, the same thing. So if that's how anyone feels, write it, and I'm gonna feel secure about it.”

The Sixers enter a critical offseason. As they failed to get past the second round of the playoffs two years in a row under Doc Rivers’ management, they have a lot to think about over the next few weeks. Across the country, the Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly keeping their eyes on the situation in Philadelphia as ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski speculates the Lakers remain interested in Rivers.

"The Lakers loom out there,” said Woj. “They have slow-played their coaching search. They have waited to see if there's an established veteran, championship, perhaps even coach in the marketplace. It's not Nick Nurse. It's not Quin Snyder. So I think they'll continue to wait to see what happens in Philadelphia with Doc Rivers.”

The ESPN insider added that the idea of the Sixers moving on from Rivers was far-fetched. That remains the case as Sixers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey confidently stated the team would keep Rivers in charge for the 2022-2023 season.

“Yes,” said Morey when asked if Rivers would remain with the Sixers.

“He's a great coach,” Morey later elaborated. “I love working with him. I feel like I'm learning from him. You know, I think Elton, Doc, and I make a great team. We're gonna see where this journey takes us, but we feel very good about where it's gonna take us, and it's gonna be where we have a very good chance to have the title.”

The Lakers might keep themselves in the market for Rivers, but it seems the Sixers will continue to find ways to make the Rivers-76ers pairing work — rather than move on from it.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

More Sixers News:

Doc Rivers Isn’t Going Anywhere: After coaching the Philadelphia 76ers to another second-round exit, head coach Doc Rivers made it clear he didn’t believe his job was in jeopardy following Philly’s Game 6 defeat. In addition, Sixers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey doubled down on Doc’s job security as he assured everybody that Rivers will coach the Sixers in 2022-2023. CLICK HERE TO READ MORE.

Danny Green Received Injury Diagnosis: Philadelphia 76ers veteran forward Danny Green went down with a knee injury during the first quarter of Philadelphia’s Game 6 matchup against the Miami Heat. After getting an MRI on Friday morning, Green was diagnosed with several concerning injuries. CLICK HERE TO READ MORE.