Daryl Morey Guarantees Doc Rivers Will Coach 76ers Next Season

Throughout the 2021-2022 NBA season, Philadelphia 76ers head coach, Doc Rivers has been thrown in the head coaching rumor mill around the league.

As several teams were rumored to be moving on from their head coaches, Rivers was linked as a potential replacement for multiple organizations — specifically the Los Angeles Lakers job.

However, Rivers shot down those rumors before Philadelphia’s 2022 playoff run by stating he likes where he’s at and remains committed to the goal of coaching the Sixers to a championship.

For the second-straight season, Rivers and the Sixers came up short of that goal. As they faced the Miami Heat for a Game 6 matchup at home on Thursday, the Sixers were in a do-or-die situation. Unfortunately for them, they couldn’t survive.

A 99-90 defeat at home caused many to re-visit rumors that Rivers could end up moving on from the 76ers in the offseason. On Thursday night, Rivers made it clear that he’s comfortable with his job security.

“I don't worry about my job, but I think I do a terrific job," said Rivers. "And if you don't, then you should write it because I worked my butt off to get this team here. When I first got here, no one picked us to be anywhere. And again this year, the same thing. So if that's how anyone feels, write it, and I'm gonna feel secure about it.”

Sixers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey was asked if Rivers would be the head coach of the team next year during his final press conference of the year. His answer was straight to the point.

“Yes,” said Morey. “Now, different question.”

Morey then elaborated further on the decision to continue rolling with Rivers.

“He's a great coach,” Morey explained. “I love working with him. I feel like I'm learning from him. You know, I think Elton, Doc, and I make a great team. We're gonna see where this journey takes us but we feel very good about where it's gonna take us and it's gonna be where we have a very good chance to have the title.”

Rivers, Morey, and the 76ers have a lot of work to do in the offseason, but it seems the band will stay together as they approach a critical next few months.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

More Sixers News:

Miami Heat Put Sixers Away in Six: The Philadelphia 76ers had an opportunity to bounce back after collecting their worst loss of the postseason during their Game 5 matchup on the road on Tuesday night. Unfortunately, the Sixers simply didn’t have it in them to force a Game 7. CLICK HERE TO READ MORE.

Danny Green Suffers Injury in Game 6: Philadelphia 76ers veteran sharpshooter Danny Green left Thursday’s Game 6 matchup early as he suffered a knee injury in the first quarter. After getting helped back to the team’s locker room, Green was ruled out for the rest of the matchup. CLICK HERE TO READ MORE.