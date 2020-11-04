SI.com
All76ers
HomeNews
Search

NBA Rumors: Jrue Holiday's on the Block, Should 76ers Inquire?

Justin Grasso

The New Orleans Pelicans don't seem especially committed to keeping Jrue Holiday on board for much longer. According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, the Pelicans are "openly discussing" Holiday in trade talks with several contending teams. 

It's unclear who the specific inquiring organizations are, but the Philadelphia 76ers could very much be in the mix for their former first-round pick. Holiday, the 30-year-old veteran guard, came into the NBA eleven seasons ago when the Sixers selected him with the 17th overall pick in the 2009 NBA Draft.

The veteran guard spent four seasons in Philadelphia, where he helped the Sixers achieve two playoff appearances in 2011 and 2012. During the 2012-2013 season, Holiday averaged 17 points-per-game (a career-high at the time) and was named an All-Star for the first time in his career. 

Following his breakout season, Holiday found himself suddenly traded to New Orleans during the summer of 2013. At the time, the Sixers were headed into a clear rebuild, which turned into the infamous Sam Hinkie-run process. The Pelicans received Holiday in exchange for the 2013 sixth-overall pick Nerlens Noel and a 2014 first-round pick.

Although Holiday's debut season with the Pelicans ended abruptly, the veteran guard eventually established himself as one of the better two-way guards in the NBA. Not only is he a consistent shot-creator, who has averaged over 16 points-per-game in his seven seasons with the Pelicans, but Holiday has also been recognized as an All-Defensive First-Team player in 2018 and All-Defensive Second-Team player in 2019.

Holiday isn't a perfect trade candidate for the Sixers. While he's an upgrade for the team at the guard position, his 34-percent three-point average doesn't necessarily solve a critical need for the Sixers. 

Not to mention, previous reports have made it known the Pelicans have at least ten teams interested in Holiday. Whether the Sixers are one of them or not is unknown. Considering Daryl Morey and Elton Brand are both established deal-makers in the NBA, though, it's easy to assume the 76ers will likely inquire, at the least. 

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Don't Count on 76ers Landing Rockets' James Harden

The Philadelphia 76ers are reportedly interested in pursuing a trade with the Houston Rockets to land superstar guard, James Harden. However, don't count on a deal going through this year.

Justin Grasso

Philadelphia 76ers: Details Emerge Regarding Daryl Morey's Deal

One day after inking a contract with the Philadelphia 76ers, details regarding Daryl Morey's contract are revealed.

Justin Grasso

76ers 'Expected' to Show Interest in Rockets' James Harden

According to a report from The Athletic, the Philadelphia 76ers are expected to pursue Houston Rockets star James Harden this offseason.

Justin Grasso

2020 NBA Mock Draft: Sixers Take Arizona Wing at 21

In The Ringer's latest 2020 NBA Mock Draft, the Sixers snag Arizona wing Josh Green at pick No. 21.

Justin Grasso

Morey Wanted Time Off, but 76ers Were 'Relentless'

Former Houston Rockets General Manager Daryl Morey wanted to take a year off, but he admits the Philadelphia 76ers were relentless in trying to hire him.

Justin Grasso

Morey, Rivers Couldn't Pass up on Sixers' Roster

During an introductory press conference on Monday, Sixers new President of Basketball Operations made it clear that he and Doc Rivers believe in the current roster.

Justin Grasso

Daryl Morey Shares FaceTime Screenshot With Joel Embiid

Sixers new President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey recently shared a screenshot from him FaceTime conversation with Joel Embiid.

Justin Grasso

Daryl Morey Raves About Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons

New Sixers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey raves about the team's current roster while specifically praising Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons.

Justin Grasso

Elton Brand Reacts to Contract Extension With Sixers

Philadelphia 76ers General Manager Elton Brand recently reacted to getting a contract extension with the Sixers.

Justin Grasso

76ers to Introduce Daryl Morey With Press Conference Monday

On Monday, the Philadelphia 76ers will hold a press conference to introduce Daryl Morey as the team's new President of Basketball Operations.

Justin Grasso