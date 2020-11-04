The New Orleans Pelicans don't seem especially committed to keeping Jrue Holiday on board for much longer. According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, the Pelicans are "openly discussing" Holiday in trade talks with several contending teams.

It's unclear who the specific inquiring organizations are, but the Philadelphia 76ers could very much be in the mix for their former first-round pick. Holiday, the 30-year-old veteran guard, came into the NBA eleven seasons ago when the Sixers selected him with the 17th overall pick in the 2009 NBA Draft.

The veteran guard spent four seasons in Philadelphia, where he helped the Sixers achieve two playoff appearances in 2011 and 2012. During the 2012-2013 season, Holiday averaged 17 points-per-game (a career-high at the time) and was named an All-Star for the first time in his career.

Following his breakout season, Holiday found himself suddenly traded to New Orleans during the summer of 2013. At the time, the Sixers were headed into a clear rebuild, which turned into the infamous Sam Hinkie-run process. The Pelicans received Holiday in exchange for the 2013 sixth-overall pick Nerlens Noel and a 2014 first-round pick.

Although Holiday's debut season with the Pelicans ended abruptly, the veteran guard eventually established himself as one of the better two-way guards in the NBA. Not only is he a consistent shot-creator, who has averaged over 16 points-per-game in his seven seasons with the Pelicans, but Holiday has also been recognized as an All-Defensive First-Team player in 2018 and All-Defensive Second-Team player in 2019.

Holiday isn't a perfect trade candidate for the Sixers. While he's an upgrade for the team at the guard position, his 34-percent three-point average doesn't necessarily solve a critical need for the Sixers.

Not to mention, previous reports have made it known the Pelicans have at least ten teams interested in Holiday. Whether the Sixers are one of them or not is unknown. Considering Daryl Morey and Elton Brand are both established deal-makers in the NBA, though, it's easy to assume the 76ers will likely inquire, at the least.

