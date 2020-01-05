76ers
76ers Have Reported Interest in Knicks' Marcus Morris

Justin Grasso

While the NBA trade market has been dry so far this season, the rumors are beginning to heat up as the deadline is roughly about a month away. And as expected, the Philadelphia 76ers seem to be in the mix for some potential moves.

Last season, Sixers' newest General Manager, Elton Brand, was looking to make a statement when he got hired. As he viewed the Sixers as a good, but not a great team, the first-year GM knew he had to make some moves to create a positive impact.

So after a couple of blockbuster trades, the Sixers were new and improved. Unfortunately, they didn't get much further than they did during the previous year. Now, Brand and the Sixers' front office are looking to avoid making the same mistakes.

Although the second-year GM seems confident with the roster he has built, it's clear the Sixers are in need of an improvement or two. Therefore, Brand cannot remain stagnant at the deadline. Moves have to get made, and the rumors are beginning to fly in.

On Saturday, ESPN's Tim McMahon mentioned the Sixers were on the hunt for a perimeter shooter -- somebody like JJ Redick, who the Sixers lost during the past offseason. On Sunday, more rumors came about as The New York Post's Marc Berman reported that Philly has an interest in potentially acquiring New York Knicks forward, Marcus Morris.

As of late, the veteran forward has been in the rumor mill as a potential target for the Los Angeles Clippers. However, Berman also reports that the Sixers are doing their due diligence on the former Celtic.

"The 76ers could have some interest in Morris as a solid two-way forward bench piece," Berman wrote. "Morris' hometown team is on a championship-or-bust mission. Perhaps that would pique Morris' interest more than L.A."

The Philadelphia native is currently averaging 18 points-per-game as a starter with the Knicks. Though he's not the volume scorer the Sixers are looking for, Morris is still a reliable shooter, who is draining 42-percent of his field goals, and 45-percent of his shots from long-range.

Morris isn't looking for a way out of New York, so it's not like the player can force New York's hand in dealing him away. But as the Knicks are still a rebuilding organization, they could be interested in draft picks from Philly if the Sixers are serious.

