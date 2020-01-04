Philadelphia 76ers: 3 Players Who Could Get Traded Very Soon

The Philadelphia 76ers headed home on Friday night after losing their fourth-straight game against the Houston Rockets. In the span of two weeks, the Sixers went from locking in the second seed with a dominant win over the top team in the NBA. All the way to losing four games in a row on the road, falling back down to the sixth seed in the East.

And just like that, the 76ers are back to square one. For a moment, it seemed like the Sixers' uniquely large lineup was going to work. But as it turns out, their 'All-Defensive' mindset is only going to get them so far. This team needs scoring -- and they need it bad.

On Christmas day, Sixers' General Manager Elton Brand made it seem as if he was satisfied with the roster that he built. While he would look at potential ways to make the team better, he seemed more content with waiting it out and seeing how the Sixers would fare with their current personnel.

For about a day or two, Brand likely felt extremely confident in his roster after the major win over the Bucks. Since then, though, it has become clear the Sixers need help. Rumor has it that Philly is currently in the market for a perimeter shooter, according to ESPN's Tim McMahon. Therefore, some notable names from the Sixers could be on the move. . .

1. Al Horford

It's strange to think the Sixers would already be willing to depart with Al Horford after signing him to a generous, four-year deal over the offseason. After watching his first 33 games in a Sixers uniform, though, it's not all that shocking.

Currently, Horford is averaging 12 points-per-game for the Sixers. He is shooting at a career-low 44-percent from the field. While Horford has had some solid games earlier on in the season, his performances as of late have been absolutely detrimental to the team.

Considering how much he is being paid, and how frustrated he's becoming with his role on the team, it could be time to cut the Horford experiment short. However, two factors could prevent a deal involving Horford from happening.

One: teams may want to avoid taking on his contract. Two: the Sixers could potentially use Horford as a backup for Embiid in the postseason just in case history repeats itself. Either way, whether the Sixers deal Horford or hold onto him, the team is biting the bullet. If they can get some nice value for the veteran, though, it has to be considered.

2. Mike Scott

I could confidently say that a trade involving Mike Scott would not go over well with a good portion of the Sixers' fan base. As we know, the veteran reserve has become the people's champ in Philadelphia ever since he had been traded to the Sixers from the Clippers at the deadline last season.

Scott's gritty mentality and sharpshooting from long range helped the Sixers out a lot last season. But this year has been a completely different story. As he's currently shooting 34-percent from three off the bench and struggling defensively, Scott doesn't offer the Sixers much at this point.

It would take more than just Scott to acquire something worth the Sixers' time, but it could be well worth it. As the veteran forward is supposed to be one of the best three-point shooters on the roster, his current contributions are nowhere near cutting it.

3. Zhaire Smith

Letting go of a young player before he fully develops is always a risky move. The Sixers witnessed that first-hand as they dealt a thriving Landry Shamet to the Clippers last season. While Zhaire Smith and Shamet aren't necessarily equaled, the Sixers still have high hopes for Smith, as he develops his game further in the G-League.

However, if Smith moves the needle in a trade to make the Sixers -- a contending playoff team better -- then a deal has to get done. Similar to the Mike Scott situation, the Sixers would likely have to move Smith with a package of picks in order to acquire a player that's worth their time. Or perhaps both Smith and Scott got sent out as a package deal too.

The Sixers do not have endless opportunities here -- but there are ways for them to get creative. Soon, they will have to do something because their current personnel is just not cutting it. Expect to see these three names pop up on the market in the next few weeks.