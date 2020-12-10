Rockets Want Joel Embiid or Ben Simmons for James Harden

It's Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons, or bust for the Sixers if they want James Harden.

James Harden is ready to get back to work. On Thursday, the superstar guard returned to the Houston Rockets' facility and began going through COVID-19 protocols so he can eventually make his return to the court.

While Harden seems to be willing to play for the Rockets to start the year, the former MVP continues to make it very clear he wants out. Before, the Brooklyn Nets were Harden's preferred destination -- but Houston isn't interested in any trade package from the Nets that doesn't include Kevin Durant or Kyrie Irving.

With Brooklyn becoming a less likely destination for Harden, the star guard then shifted his focus towards the Philadelphia 76ers. Considering former Rockets General Manager Daryl Morey is now running the Sixers front office; many anticipated a Harden-Morey reunion in Philadelphia.

However, Houston isn't giving Harden away for nothing. According to Shams Charania, the Sixers have to cough up either Ben Simmons or Joel Embiid. While many have speculated over the years the young Sixers duo could get separated in the future, Philly isn't willing to move on from one of the young stars until they see how Embiid and Simmons work out under new head coach, Doc Rivers.

"The 76ers want to view their two young All-Stars, Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid, under new head coach Doc Rivers — who has raved about both players and has privately made clear he wants the opportunity to have elevated success with both Simmons and Embiid."

Charania mentions that Houston "in theory" could hold onto Harden throughout the season to wait and see what happens in Philly between Embiid and Simmons as one could become available if the Sixers get off to a slow start.

While Harden's top two destinations are the Nets and the Sixers, his chances of getting traded to either organization are slim -- and that won't change unless the Rockets lower the price tag for the veteran. In addition, Harden is also reportedly interested in the Miami Heat and the Milwaukee Bucks too, but Philly and Brooklyn are his most desired landing spots.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_