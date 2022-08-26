NBA Rumors: Russell Westbrook Will Likely Be Available Soon

The Los Angeles Lakers shocked the NBA last offseason when they went from being in deep trade discussions with the Sacramento Kings to striking a deal with the Washington Wizards to land the former NBA MVP, Russell Westbrook.

As LA needed three-point shooting, the move to acquire a struggling deep shooter like Westbrook over a sharpshooter such as Buddy Hield left many skeptical about the Lakers in 2021-2022.

Looking back on it, the skepticism was undoubtedly warranted. Not only did the Lakers fail to make the playoffs, but Westbrook’s struggles to fit in the system contributed to his team’s failure in many ways.

Going into the 2022 offseason, there was a question mark surrounding Westbrook’s future with the Lakers. While there hasn’t been much Westbrook-related discussion around the league lately, a recent trade between the Lakers and the Utah Jazz re-ignited those Westbrook talks.

Landing Patrick Beverley

The Lakers boosted their three-point shooting and defensive value by adding the veteran guard Patrick Beverley to the roster. Beverley, a well-known personal rival of Westbrook’s, could be the final nail in the coffin for Westbrook’s tenure with the Lakers, according to Jovan Buha of The Athletic.

“Beverley’s arrival makes it more likely that Westbrook will be off the active roster by the start of training camp," wrote Buha. "Either through a trade or the team sending him home a la the Rockets with John Wall last season, according to a source close to the situation.”

Would The Sixers Consider Westbrook?

The trade market for Westbrook won’t be crowded. In fact, it might be empty. Going into the final season of his contract, Westbrook is slated to make nearly $50 million.

That’s an undesirable salary for a guy who averaged fewer than 20 points for the first time since his second season in the NBA.

Would the Sixers consider trading for Westbrook? It doesn’t take an expert to assume that’s a hard no from Philly’s end. In the past, the 76ers were linked to Westbrook before he was moved to the Lakers, as the 76ers anticipated Ben Simmons to hold out in 2021-2022.

But there was never any real steam behind a possible trade between the Wizards and the Sixers to send Westbrook to the City of Brotherly Love to team up with another known enemy of his, Joel Embiid.

Over the past couple of seasons, the Sixers needed a backup point guard to bring a spark off the bench. You might’ve been able to make a case to sign a bought-out Westbrook then, but the Sixers hope that the De’Anthony Melton acquisition solves their problem in that department.

Plus, the idea of having Westbrook come off the bench might sound good from a team’s perspective, but it probably wouldn’t sit well with Westbrook.

Considering the former MVP is a nine-time All-Star and did help lead Washington to the playoffs just two seasons ago, Westbrook likely feels like he has enough gas left in the tank to start for a team that needs a veteran point guard.

Whether he becomes available or not, that won’t be a concern for the Sixers as they are unlikely to pursue the Lakers guard.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.