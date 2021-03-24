NBA Rumors: Sixers Have Shown Interest in Pelicans Guard Lonzo Ball

The Philadelphia 76ers have two apparent needs heading into this week's trade deadline. While they aren't desperate for a move, the Sixers could use a stretch four to backup Tobias Harris or another three-point shooting ball-handler to either come off the bench or start.

By now, the Kyle Lowry rumors are loud. As the Toronto Raptors are willing to work with Lowry to get him what he wants, the Sixers are reportedly standing alongside the Miami Heat at the front of the line to land him.

But if the Sixers don't snag Lowry, they have other options. Since last month, it's been apparent the Sixers have shown interest in Oklahoma City Thunder veteran guard George Hill. And the Sixers' interest in Hill still seems to be there.

In addition to Lowry and Hill, though, Philly also seems to be interested in New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball. According to ESPN's NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski, the Sixers have shown interest in Ball recently.

The former Los Angeles Lakers draft pick will enter the offseason as a restricted free agent this summer. While he came into the 2020-2021 NBA season with expectations lower than usual, Ball has had quite the emergence lately and is having the best year of his career in the scoring department.

In 38 games with the Pelicans, Lonzo Ball is averaging a career-high of 14 points-per-game. He's also knocking down 42-percent of his shots from the field and 38-percent of his threes off of 7.8 attempts-per-game.

While it seems the Sixers are likely to either land Lowry or Hill based on the consistency of the rumors, don't rule out the possibility of the oldest Ball brother to land in the City of Brotherly Love later on in the week.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_ & Instagram: @JGrassoNBA.