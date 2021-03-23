NBA Rumors: Sixers Among Three Teams Expressing Interest in George Hill

The 2021 NBA trade deadline will be here faster than we know it. And, of course, the Philadelphia 76ers are once again looking to get in on some of the action.

Earlier in the year, Sixers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey reportedly pushed hard to trade for Houston Rockets veteran James Harden. As we know now, his attempt was a swing and a miss.

Since then, there's been chatter surrounding a few other players. The most notable name is Toronto Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry, but he might come at a steep price and could end up remaining in Toronto.

So, if the Sixers don't land the former Villanova product, it seems they could look elsewhere for a point guard.

Recently, a familiar name popped up in the mix with the 76ers. Last month, it was reported the 76ers had their eyes on three point guards in Denver Nuggets' Will Barton, Detroit Pistons' Delon Wright, and Oklahoma City Thunder's George Hill.

While there hasn't been much traction regarding trades involving Barton and Wright, Hill seems to be on his way out sooner than later -- and Philly is once again linked to the former Milwaukee Bucks guard, according to Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report.

"There hadn't been much chatter regarding the Oklahoma City Thunder's veteran point guard, but as the trade deadline inches ever closer, Hill's name has emerged more and more in conversations among team executives. Both Los Angeles teams and Philadelphia have expressed interest, according to league sources. The Sixers have a first-round pick at their disposal, and Hill would not require them to move Danny Green's salary, the trade chip necessary for any Kyle Lowry transaction. Plus the collective bargaining agreement bars teams from trading any player back to a previous team during the same season."

Over the last two seasons, Hill came off the bench for the championship-hopeful Bucks. In 59 games last season, the veteran guard averaged 9.4 points-per-game while leading the league in three-point percentage, hitting on 46-percent of his shots.

Currently, Hill remains out after undergoing surgery. Before going down with the injury, he was averaging 11 points while shooting 38-percent from deep in 14 games. While his timeline for return is unclear, it seems he's closer to getting back on the court. But the next time he does, it just might be in another uniform.

The 76ers could use a reliable point guard for their second unit. If they miss on acquiring Lowry, Hill could be a solid second option as they're looking to bring on proven veteran talent ahead of their eventual playoff run.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_ & Instagram: @JGrassoNBA.