NewsSI.COM
Search
NBA Rumors: Sixers Believe It's a 'Longshot' They Land Kyle Lowry

NBA Rumors: Sixers Believe It's a 'Longshot' They Land Kyle Lowry

Sixers might have trouble landing Kyle Lowry.
Author:
Publish date:

Sixers might have trouble landing Kyle Lowry.

The Philadelphia 76ers were a part of the James Harden sweepstakes a couple of months ago and remained in the conversation of trading for him all the way down to the wire. Ultimately, the Sixers lost out as the Houston Rockets sent Harden packing to the Brooklyn Nets in a multi-team trade.

Now, Sixers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey is working on landing another notable star in Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry. Since the Raptors began struggling at the beginning of the 2020-2021 NBA season, Lowry was getting thrown in the mix of trade rumors.

Being that he's 34-years-old and on a contract year, many assumed the Raptors would sell Lowry before the trade deadline to start working on the future of their franchise. Then, Toronto teased signs of making a comeback after a lousy start.

However, the emergence didn't last long. At this point, the Raptors are struggling again, and it seems there's a good chance Lowry could be on his way out officially. With the trade deadline coming up on Thursday, the Sixers have consistently led the pursuit for landing Lowry alongside the Miami Heat.

But according to a recent report from Bleacher Report's Jason Dumas, the Sixers believe it might be a longshot to land the North Philly native.

As we know now, Lowry wants some sort of verbal agreement on an eventual extension to sign with the Raptors or his next team this summer. Despite his age, Lowry will not come cheap and will reportedly seek a two-year extension moving forward.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Tuesday night that the 76ers had shown some restraint in how far they'll go to get a deal done for Lowry. Perhaps, the tricky contract situation has something to do with that.

The NBA trade deadline is at 3 PM EST. on Thursday, March 25. 

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_ & Instagram: @JGrassoNBA.

USATSI_12631934_168388689_lowres
News

NBA Rumors: Sixers Believe It's a 'Longshot' They Land Kyle Lowry

USATSI_15744769_168388689_lowres
News

Philadelphia 76ers: 5 Players to Keep an Eye on as NBA Trade Deadline Nears

USATSI_15744912_168388689_lowres
News

Thybulle, Maxey Reportedly Drawing Interest in Trade Market

USATSI_15672999_168388689_lowres
News

NBA Rumors: Sixers Have Shown Interest in Pelicans Guard Lonzo Ball

USATSI_14155769_168388689_lowres
News

76ers vs. Warriors: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Tuesday Night

USATSI_15665471_168388689_lowres (1)
News

Danny Green is Hardly Worried About NBA Trade Deadline

USATSI_15414232_168388689_lowres
News

Paul Reed Reacts to NBA G League MVP Honors

USATSI_12525973_168388689_lowres
News

NBA Rumors: Sixers are 'Still Soured' on JJ Redick?