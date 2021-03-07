NBA Rumors: Sixers Among Several Teams Monitoring Cavs' Larry Nance Jr.

The Philadelphia 76ers have only a few weeks left to make trades before the market closes for the rest of the season. Considering Daryl Morey is running the front office operation, and Elton Brand is assisting him, many expect the Sixers to strike a deal or two before the deadline approaches.

Earlier in the year, the 76ers were in the conversation for a possible blockbuster trade with the Houston Rockets for James Harden. Had that trade gone down, the Sixers would've swapped stars by sending Ben Simmons to Texas. As we know, the Rockets elected to send Harden to the Brooklyn Nets instead.

Although the Sixers reportedly showed a willingness to trade Simmons, it doesn't mean they were or are actively looking to get rid of him. For Harden, Daryl Morey would do anything it takes to get him. For anybody else, he probably wouldn't give up Simmons.

So, at this point, as the 76ers sit first place in the Eastern Conference, they are more than likely going to seek out a trade or two that will help boost the Sixers' bench rather than shakeup the starting lineup.

Lately, we've heard about the Sixers' interest in Rockets' P.J. Tucker and Sacramento Kings forward Nemanja Bjelica. Now, there's smoke around a possible trade for Cleveland Cavaliers forward Larry Nance Jr.

"According to sources, Nance is the player the Cavs have received the most calls about. Sources say the Minnesota Timberwolves have been aggressively pursuing him since the offseason. Nance’s old teammate and buddy D’Angelo Russell is a strong Nance advocate. Boston, Philadelphia, New Orleans, Miami and Dallas have also shown interest." - Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com.

In 19 games this year, Nance has averaged nine points while shooting 48-percent from the field and 38-percent from deep. In addition to his reliable offensive contributions, Nance has also established himself as a solid defender.

Considering the Sixers are a team in need of a backup forward who can do it all, Nance certainly fits the bill. Unfortunately, Fedor reports that although the Cavs' front office is fielding many calls regarding Nance, Cleveland doesn't seem eager to move on from the veteran.

"The Cavs keep telling opposing teams that Nance, who is expected to be back in the lineup on March 12 following surgery on his fractured left hand, isn’t available," Fedor wrote on Saturday. "They recognize what he means to the city and organization.”

Cleveland seems to be having a fire sale this season as several players are on the block this year. While Nance has seemingly drawn the most interest from teams, he seems to be one of the very few players that aren't available.

Sure, the Sixers or any other team could make an offer that's too good to pass up, but it's probably not worth it for Philly to give up too many players or assets for a player who would become a backup four.

