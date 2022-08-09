The Brooklyn Nets thought they were set up for long-term success when they landed Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving through the free agency market years ago. Last year, the Nets entered the 2021-2022 NBA season with Irving, James Harden, and Durant, who just signed a new extension.

As Durant’s extension is getting ready to kick in this year, the star forward wants out. Brooklyn already dealt away James Harden during the 2021-2022 season. Although Irving picked up his option at the beginning of the offseason, he’ll still welcome a trade to a team like the Los Angeles Lakers.

While Irving’s situation seems salvageable in Brooklyn for the time being, a lack of trade talks regarding Durant doesn’t mean the former MVP is comfortable with his current situation.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, nothing has changed in Brooklyn. As Durant and Nets owner Joe Tsai met over the weekend, Durant “reiterated his trade request and informed Tsai that he needs to choose between Durant or the pairing of general manager Sean Marks and Steve Nash,” Charania wrote.

With a lack of faith in the Nets’ current leadership core, Durant wants a fresh start for the third time in his career at age 33. When Durant first went on the trade block a couple of months ago, the Phoenix Suns were heavily linked to the star forward.

Lately, the Boston Celtics seem to have emerged as the current favorites. While Durant’s repaired relationship with James Harden might cause Sixers fans to expect their team to get in on the Durant sweepstakes as training camp approaches, Brooklyn’s asking price more than likely remains too high for the 76ers at this time.

