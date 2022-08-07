James Harden, Kevin Durant Reunite at Concert During Offseason

Two years ago, James Harden started the 2020-2021 NBA season as a member of the Houston Rockets. While Houston was Harden’s home for the eight years prior, the former MVP didn’t like the idea of staying around for the ninth season.

Although Harden suited up and appeared in eight games that year, he was shut down and stayed off the court until the Rockets constructed a trade to move him.

The Brooklyn Nets and the Philadelphia 76ers were at the top of Harden’s list of preferred destinations. In Philadelphia, Harden wanted to reunite with Houston’s former general manager, Daryl Morey. In Brooklyn, Harden liked the idea of teaming up with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

The latter situation happened. In a blockbuster deal early on during the 2020-2021 season, Harden was dealt to the Brooklyn Nets. He appeared in 36 games during the regular season and played in nine matchups in the playoffs before suffering a hamstring injury.

The following season, Harden started the year with the Nets. At first, the star guard seemed willing to remain in Brooklyn for at least another year, but eventually, relationships soured. There were rumors about Harden, Irving, and Durant failing to maintain a good working relationship.

And eventually, Harden signaled that he wanted a trade once again. Therefore, the Sixers and the Nets struck a deal at the 2022 trade deadline. It seemed Harden and Durant weren’t on good terms for a while, but a recent video indicates that’s not the case.

This weekend, platinum-selling artist Travis Scott performed in London. With him backstage was the Sixers’ ten-time All-Star Harden and Brooklyn’s superstar Kevin Durant. While reports in the past hinted that Harden and Durant didn’t get along — the short clip signals otherwise.

As expected, Harden and Durant’s presence at the Travis Scott concert has Sixers fans wondering if another trade between Philly and Brooklyn could go down. As Durant remains interested in moving on from the Nets just one season after signing an extension, he’s still available to be moved.

However, the Nets expectedly want a historical return for Durant. Considering the Sixers have put together what they believe is a championship-contending roster, it’s hard to think they’ll cast off some of their signature pieces to reunite Harden and Durant After the two struggled to make a significant impact together in Brooklyn.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.