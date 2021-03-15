NBA Rumors: Sixers Rumored Trade Target Kyle Lowry Isn't Going Anywhere?

The chances of the Philadelphia 76ers getting past the trade deadline looking the same are quite slim. With Daryl Morey, Elton Brand, and even Doc Rivers having a say in Sixers' personnel, changes are expected in the coming weeks.

Earlier in the year, the Sixers seemed more than willing to shake up superstars as they reportedly offered up Ben Simmons in a package to acquire James Harden. As we know now, Harden landed in Brooklyn.

Since then, Simmons' name has been left out of trade rumors. And while a Bradley Beal, Zach LaVine acquisition seems nice, it's not going to happen. The most prominent name the Sixers could likely land before the trade deadline would be Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry.

But that doesn't seem to be in the works. Despite all of the rumors and hypothetical trades surrounding Lowry -- the Raptors don't seem to be willing to trade the veteran guard before the trade deadline this year, according to Sportsnet's Michael Grange.

"Lowry is not going to be dealt before the March 25 trade deadline. It’s not that the Raptors and Lowry haven’t mulled over the pros and cons of making a mutually agreeable deal for the 15-year veteran heading into free agency, or that there isn’t interest in the six-time all-star who comes with a shipping container’s full of intangibles along with averages of 18 points, 5.5 rebounds and seven assists per game along with 40.3 per cent shooting from deep -- all marks that are in the neighbourhood of his career peaks."

Lowry's agent Mark Bartelstein has gone on record making it clear that Lowry isn't asking to be traded -- and the Raptors haven't worked with him on sending him to another destination.

And although there are rumors out there stating that Lowry has told people behind the scenes he's on the move in the coming weeks, the man himself took to Instagram to express his frustrations with the rumors, which he considers to be false.

On Wednesday night, Lowry fielded questions via Zoom regarding his future with the Raptors. Although he mentioned that it would take a real crystal ball to predict his future for the rest of the season, Lowry made it clear that he would retire as a member of the Toronto Raptors.

Does that mean he's with the Raptors for good? Not exactly, but it proves his loyalty to the organization. If Lowry believes his high-level play can help the Raptors make a playoff run this year, he will not request a trade.

And if the Raptors believe they have a good chance of making a run and re-signing Lowry this summer, then he's not going anywhere anytime soon. From Lowry and his team denying all reports of a potential move, to the 76ers reportedly not even making a call to the Raptors for a possible Lowry trade, all signs are beginning to point to an unfortunate reality for Philly. Kyle Lowry likely isn't coming home.

