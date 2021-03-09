Sixers Possible Trade Target Kyle Lowry Denies Recent Rumors

When the Toronto Raptors got off to an ugly start to the 2020-2021 NBA season, veteran guard Kyle Lowry was reportedly replaced on the trade block. At the time, it didn't come as a surprise. Considering Lowry is 34-years-old, and on an expiring contract, it made sense for a mutual breakup between the Raptors and Lowry.

As possible trade rumors started swirling, the Philadelphia 76ers were linked to a possible trade for Lowry. At this point, the chances of that happening are becoming slim as the Raptors are back in the playoff picture at the All-Star break.

Are the Raptors really set on keeping Lowry on board, though? According to Ryen Russillo, Lowry has told everybody for a month that he's getting traded. Interesting timing for a comment like that right about a month after Lowry's house in Toronto went up for sale.

As expected, Russillo's comments at the beginning of the week had Sixers fans perking their ears up as they wish for Daryl Morey and Elton Brand to land the veteran guard for their playoff push. Unfortunately for those who want it to happen, Kyle Lowry shot down the report on his Instagram story on Tuesday morning.

"The lies people tell in the media are amazing!" Lowry wrote on Instagram. "Don't put [not]thing out when it didn't come from me!" he concluded. There you have it. Not only did Lowry shoot down trade rumors himself, but his agent also spoke out against rumors a few weeks back when the Raptors started picking things up.

“That’s just not true,” Mark Bartelstein (Lowry's agent) said in regards to reports stating the Raptors' guard wanting to land in Philly. “I got on the phone with Masai (Ujiri, Raptors president) and Bobby (Webster, Raptors GM) and let them know that certainly wasn’t coming from us. The communication’s great (between Lowry and the Raptors)… his focus is on playing for the Raptors and winning and helping his teammates and doing great things the rest of the season.”

