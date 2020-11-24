NBA Scouts Give Kudos to Sixers for Danny Green, Seth Curry Trades

Did the Sixers make the right moves trading for Danny Green and Seth Curry? Two anonymous scouts weigh in.

The talent wasn't an issue with the Sixers' 2019-2020 roster. It was the fit among players that was concerning. As Philly's old front office aimed to build one of the tallest lineups in the league that specializes in defense -- the 76ers ended up with a roster that struggled with the half-court offense.

Last season, the issues were apparent. It was clear the Sixers had a bunch of players who fit awkwardly in the lineup, but the team hoped it would all come together in the playoffs. When the first round rolled around, the Sixers got swept in four games.

Being that they had championship aspirations in 2020, changes after a first-round sweep are inevitable. Not only did the Sixers fire head coach Brett Brown, but they also revamped the front office by allowing several key members behind the scenes to walk while bringing in the well-respected Daryl Morey.

So far, Morey hasn't disappointed. Last week, as the NBA lifted the league's moratorium, opening up the trade market, Morey fired off two trades on draft night. For his first move, the former Houston Rockets general manager sent Al Horford, two draft picks, and the rights to Vasilije Micic for Danny Green and Terrance Ferguson.

Then, his second move came during the draft as the Sixers traded Josh Richardson and the pick that became Tyler Bey for Seth Curry. Overall, those with a biased view towards the Sixers praised Morey for the two moves. How do two anonymous NBA scouts grade the 76ers' moves, though?

"I thought it was a good first move, and not because they added Danny Green or Ferguson, but because they got rid of Al Horford," a scout told Bleacher Report's Mo Dakhil. "That contract was an albatross around their necks for three more years, so I think getting rid of all that money was a good move."

Meanwhile, a second anonymous scout called it an "unbelievable deal." As Horford still has three years left on his $109 million contract, it was unclear if any team would be willing to take on the 34-year-old big man, who is coming off of a down season.

As for the Seth Curry trade, Morey and the 76ers' front office were applauded for that move as well. "In normal situations, I don't think they make that trade because Josh Richardson is an excellent basketball player," a scout said. "But they need shooting, and they have to get shooting around those two guys [Embiid and Simmons]."

I've noted before that the Sixers didn't get the better veteran in the Richardson trade. Similar to Horford, Richardson had a down season in Philly, and it happened after he emerged as a solid guard with the Miami Heat over the last few years.

The 27-year-old guard has a lot of good basketball left in him, but he simply doesn't fit the Sixers' scheme. On the other hand, Curry gives Philly an immediate boost off the bench as a reliable three-point shooter.

"I think on the Philly side, you are trading the more talented player for a better fit," another scout noted. "They had to sacrifice something to get more shooting in there."

The Sixers get a sharpshooter who has drained 44-percent from beyond the arc in his six-year career with Curry. More moves could be on the way in the future, but so far, Morey has made the Sixers a better team as he found players who are suited to complement the team's two stars, Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_