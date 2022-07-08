NBA Veteran Markieff Morris Wants to Play With Sixers

Philadelphia-born NBA veteran Markieff Morris has been in the NBA since 2011. After getting selected 13th overall in the 2011 NBA Draft by the Phoenix Suns, the former Kansas product started his career as a reserve with the Suns.

Since then, Morris has bounced around the NBA. After spending five seasons with the Suns, Morris was traded to the Washington Wizards during the 2015-2016 season. For 210 games over the course of four seasons, Morris was with the Wizards until he was traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2018-2019.

In 2019-2020, Morris played with the Detroit Pistons. After getting a buyout during the season, Morris then went on to play with the Los Angeles Lakers, where he won his first championship. Morris would play for the Lakers for one more season before linking up with the Miami Heat for the 2021-2022 season.

With his one-year deal expired, Morris is now searching for his next team. As many wonder why Morris hasn’t inked a new deal this year, the veteran forward made it clear on Thursday that it’s not due to a lack of interest on the free agency market. Rather, Morris is looking for the right opportunity.

And the right opportunity in his eyes seems to be a return home.

When Twitter user @OfficialRomp tweeted about Morris on Thursday pertaining to the fact that he’s still a free agent, Morris confirmed that it’s not due to a lack of offers and a new opportunity is coming soon. After being told to “come to Philly,” Morris mentioned that he wanted to for a while.

Markieff Morris and his brother Marcus have always repped their hometown throughout their careers, but neither has had the opportunity to play for the 76ers. Perhaps, Morris’ interest in joining the Sixers convinces Daryl Morey and Philly’s front office to look into bringing in the veteran on a short-term deal.

