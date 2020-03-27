At this moment, the NBA is just about halfway through their unplanned 30-day hiatus. A little over two weeks ago, when the league suspended all activity due to the growing coronavirus pandemic in the country and the league, all owners and team governors convinced NBA commissioner Adam Silver to implement a 30-day break.

So far, there hasn't been any extension to the hiatus scheduled just yet, but many are under the assumption that it's going to take more than a month before the NBA is back in action. As a matter of fact, the suspension could be in play for a few months as the COVID-19 situation grows worse every day.

As many are missing sports, particular networks are trying to do all they can to fill the void for sports fans. In Philadelphia specifically, NBC Sports Philly has offered up some flashbacks as they broadcasted reruns of Sixers games from not only this season but from previous years as well.

Lately, they've wanted to come up with something different, though. So on Wednesday night, NBC Sports Philly decided to air a simulated NBA 2K20 game between the Sixers and the Timberwolves, as they were scheduled to face each other on March 25th when the NBA initially released team schedules.

On Friday night, the network will give it another go. Except for this time, the Sixers are going to virtually host the Phoenix Suns, just as they would've had the season not been suspended. The simulation will air at 6:00 pm EST. And it will run for about an hour.

Following that broadcast, NBC Sports Philly will air a matchup from earlier this year when the Sixers hosted the Hawks for what became Joel Embiid's career-high night. And just in case you can't get enough of basketball and all the content there is to offer right now, Sixers' rookie Matisse Thybulle and Phoenix Suns veteran Mikal Bridges are going to battle it out on NBA 2K20 live on Twitch for all to see at seven as well.

