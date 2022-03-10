Andre Drummond Discusses Approach to Guarding Joel Embiid

Before he backed up Joel Embiid with the Philadelphia 76ers, veteran center Andre Drummond went against the five-time All-Star many times. As Drummond learned several times throughout his career, Embiid is borderline unstoppable more times than not.

For nearly 50 games this season, Drummond was spared with never having to play against Embiid in a game. Instead, the veteran big man would sharpen his skills by going against the MVP candidate in practice.

But a February trade changed everything. In the blockbuster deal that sent James Harden to the Sixers and Ben Simmons to the Brooklyn Nets, Drummond also found himself moved.

Now, he's gone from Embiid's backup in Philadelphia to one of his direct competitors as Drummond has started the last nine games for the Nets. On Thursday, the two will play against each other for the eighth time in their careers.

Drummond Previews the Matchup

Following a Thursday morning shootaround session at the Wells Fargo Center, Drummond was asked what he plans to do to try and stop Embiid. The former All-Star smiled and kept it honest.

"You can't stop a guy like that and hold him up the entire game," Drummond admitted. "He's going to score, and he's going to find ways to be effective during the game. It's just being okay with some of the shots he takes and just playing it the best you can."

This season, Embiid's averaging a career-high of 29 points per game in 52 matchups. If he's not dominating in the post, he's sinking jump shots. If he's not getting clean looks from the field, then he's likely living at the free-throw line.

Regardless of how Embiid's going to score, he will get his points. Drummond obviously understands that, but he mentioned the Nets would focus on forcing Embiid to take jump shots rather than driving to the net consistently.

"You don't want him taking layups," Drummond continued. "As many jump shots as possible. Obviously, he shoots at a high clip too, but we'd rather him shoot jump shots than get to the basket, and you don't get those hard finishes in the paint."

It's been a while since Embiid and Drummond faced each other outside of Philly's practice facility. But since Drummond spent tons of time preparing for games with Embiid, he might find himself having more success against him on Thursday as he has a better understanding of how the MVP candidate approaches the game.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.